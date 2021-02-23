Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

One of Senegal’s Most Promising Jockeys

17 hours ago 1 min read

Fallou Diop, hopes to compete outside his country’s borders after winning the country’s top racing prize when he was just 17. He hopes to begin racing in France next year, realising a dream coveted by some of Senegal’s foremost riders. “It’s a passion in my family,” Diop said. “Since my grandfather, we’ve supported horses, then my father after him.” In villages like Niaga, where Diop lives, horse feed and supply shops line the main roads, and fields are dotted with men on horseback. Adorned with colourful ceramic tiles on a busy back street, the house Diop shares with 12 family members is getting a new roof thanks to the money from his winnings. Depending on the number of horses in a race, Diop can earn up to $600 per victory. Average monthly wages in Senegal were estimated at around $180 at the end of 2019. Diop’s success is a source of pride for his father, who spent much of his life driving a horse and buggy around Niaga. His older brother, who also hoped to be a jockey before a growth spurt got in the way, boasts of Diop’s achievements to visitors.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

More Articles

1 min read

Bespoke Medical Care for Nigeria’s Underserved

17 hours ago
1 min read

Striving to be the Most-referenced Freelance African Talent Company

17 hours ago
1 min read

Animal-proofing Kenya’s Conservancy Sites

17 hours ago
1 min read

Magufuli’s Cryptic Message about Covid-19

17 hours ago
2 min read

The Claremont Main Road Mosque and the Fight for Spatial Justice

17 hours ago
1 min read

The Second Phase of the AfCFTA Focuses on IP Rights and Trade

17 hours ago
1 min read

Algerians Demonstrate Against Empty Promises

17 hours ago
1 min read

Italian Diplomat a Casualty in DRC Conflict

17 hours ago
1 min read

The Chibok Girl who Defied her Boko Haram Captors

17 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

NIOH (A Division Of The NHLS) To Roll-out Covid-19 National Occupational Health Surveillance System (OHSS)

14 hours ago
6 min read

Africa Needs Investment To Drive Its Clean Energy Transition

14 hours ago
1 min read

Mozambi̇que Gas & Power 2021 Technical Workshops & Presidential Award Ceremony

15 hours ago
2 min read

Does Your CEO See Marketing As An Indecent Proposal?

15 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: