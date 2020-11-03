Prominent Journalist Rearrested in Zimbabwe

Africa.com

Two months after his release on bail, Hopewell Chin’ono, a prominent critic of Zimbabwe’s president, was rearrested on Tuesday evening, causing protestation from media rights groups. Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the rearrest on allegations that between 25 and 27 October 2020, the suspect used his Twitter account to post messages that impaired the dignity, reputation and authority of the court. Secondly, police said Chin’ono has confirmed through his Twitter handle that he is in secret and unlawful communication with members of the National Prosecuting Authority. This undermines the integrity of the criminal proceedings against him. A corruption investigation has been launched. The award-winning journalist was released on bail in September after spending close to two months in remand prison on charges of inciting Zimbabweans to revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa for allegedly failing to run the affairs of the southern African country. One of his lawyers, Gift Mtisi, told Daily Maverick that Chin’ono had been arrested for allegedly violating his bail conditions after he posted messages on social media.

SOURCE: DAILY MAVERICK

