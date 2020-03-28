Sat. Mar 28th, 2020

Rebuilding the Best Hotel in Marrakech

It’s the transcendental service and minor touches, like the sensation of walking under arches shaped like four-leaf clovers that elevate the Oberoi to the highest echelons of hotel-saturated Marrakech. Plus, the Oberoi has one-of-a-kind views, and soon the city’s only resident Ayurvedic doctor. In an age that worships the newfangled and prioritizes speed, the Oberoi Marrakech is a purist monument to sincerity, refinement, and patience. Outside the medina walls, an engraved cedar doorway rises 20 feet from its own honeyed reflection, like a lofty invitation to step inside. Crouched before the Atlas Mountains on a 28-acre prayer mat of olive groves, the mammoth marble hotel behind that entrance has been a long time coming.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

