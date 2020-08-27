Thu. Aug 27th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Righting Egypt’s Old Wrongs

33 seconds ago 1 min read

Share it!

Egypt’s public prosecution is seeking the arrest of nine suspects accused of gang-raping a woman, including seven who have fled the country. The rape allegedly took place six years ago at a luxury hotel in the capital, Cairo, but the allegations emerged online in July only. “The public prosecution is taking legal steps to arrest the fugitives who are accused of assaulting a young woman at the Fairmont Nile City Hotel in 2014,” a statement said. The police informed the prosecution that “seven of the accused who face an arrest warrant have flown out of the country”, it added. The prosecution said it was also trying to track down two other suspects in the case, one of whom had allegedly been “accused in a similar [rape] case”.  It did not identify the suspects. A statement on Monday had said the suspects were on an airport watchlist. Lack of action over the 2014 incident, that was reported to have involved six men from powerful families, caused an uproar online after being disclosed in July by Assault Police, an Instagram account with more than 180,000 followers that aims to expose sex attackers and push for justice for rape and sexual assault survivors. In early August, the prosecution launched a probe after receiving a letter from a national women’s association, which included a complaint from a young woman who claimed she had been gang-raped at the Fairmont in 2014.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

More Articles

1 min read

Burundi Wants Former Colonisers to Pay $43bn in Reparations for Colonial Rule

8 mins ago
1 min read

A Rally to Free Zimbabwean Journalist

12 mins ago
1 min read

Unanimous Vote to Keep AfDB President at the Helm

19 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria to Resume International Flights Into and Out of the Country

24 mins ago
1 min read

Chinese Phones with Malware Sold to Unsuspecting Africans

30 mins ago
1 min read

Cape Verde Announces its Ambassadors to the Olympics

23 hours ago
1 min read

Pandemic Forces Villagers Who Conserved to Poach

24 hours ago
1 min read

Kigali Formalises its Tech Scene

24 hours ago
1 min read

Gaborone Seeks Clarity on Future of Diamond Industry

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Righting Egypt’s Old Wrongs

34 seconds ago
1 min read

Burundi Wants Former Colonisers to Pay $43bn in Reparations for Colonial Rule

8 mins ago
1 min read

A Rally to Free Zimbabwean Journalist

12 mins ago
1 min read

Unanimous Vote to Keep AfDB President at the Helm

19 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today