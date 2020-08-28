The Palace Of The Lost City Is The Epic Visual Setting To The Nubian Music Festival

Share it!

The Palace of The Lost City will be the spectacular setting for the NUBIAN MUSIC FESTIVAL Celebration of Women’s Month livestream to take place at Sun City on Saturday, August 29 from 3pm, as the resort readies itself to re-open to the public after lockdown.

The legendary destination, with its dramatic architecture, carved statues, sculptures and exotic gardens will serve as the backdrop and epic visual setting to the Nubian Festival event. The live-stream, which will be the final highlight of Women’s Month in South Africa, is supported by the North West Tourism Board and North West Department of Arts, Culture, Sport and Recreation (ACSR). The innovatively staged virtual concert will be the first entertainment event to take place at the Sun City resort after lockdown and before it opens fully to the public on September 2nd but no day visitors for now.

Hosted by Bonang Matheba, the event features the queens of SA music – Aus Tebza, Lady Zamar, Amanda Black, Sho Madjozi and Judith Sephuma – with the livestream show capturing all the sites that The Palace of The Lost City has become renowned for.

Tickets to NUBIAN FESTIVAL CELEBRATING WOMEN’S MONTH (R80) can be purchased from Computicket, online, as well as through Checkers and Shoprite.

Tickets available at COMPUTICKET: https://tickets.computicket.com/event/nubian_music_festival/7149692/7149699/112813