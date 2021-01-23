The Tantalizing Tastes of Tanzania

The Spice Island, Zanzibar, is known for its flavorful dishes and vibrant, colorful decor— both of which reflect a blend of Swahili, Indian and Arab-style influence. The East African island offers delicious food at affordable prices, with most menus including seafood, vegan, and halal options. Emerson Spice Tea House Restaurant is located on the rooftop of the second-tallest building in Stone Town, the Emerson Hotel, which was formerly the palace of a nineteenth-century Swahili sultan. Diners can enjoy rich, bright decor and stunning views of the city as they feast upon authentic Zanzibari cuisine. Try the coconut chili king fish baked in banana leaves. Stone Town restaurant Lukmaan, received awards for the Best Local Dining Experience at both the 2018 and 2019 Zanzibar Tourism Awards. The restaurant serves Swahili-style cuisine in an open-air dining room. Try the octopus curry and calamari. As one of Zanzibar’s most popular and scenic restaurants, this list would be incomplete without The Rock. The restaurant sits atop a large rock in the Indian Ocean, close to the Zanzibar coastline in Pingwe. Patrons can walk to the restaurant from the shore when the tide is low. Otherwise, the restaurant has its own boat to bring diners over. A reservation is required to dine. Try the shareable Rock Special- lobster, cigal, king prawns, octopus, and calamari.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

