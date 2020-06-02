Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Third Largest Economy in Sub-Saharan Africa Calls for Help

17 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

0Shares

Angola has asked for G20 debt relief and is in advanced stages of talks with some countries importing its oil on adjusting financing facilities, but expects no further debt overhaul to be needed beyond this. The country Africa relies heavily on oil revenues and is saddled with debts that exceed its economic output. It is struggling from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and an oil price shock that saw crude futures plunge below $20 per barrel in April. Negotiations with oil importers on reprofiling are at “advanced stages” and talks are expected to conclude in the very near future, the ministry said in a statement. It gave no further details. Reprofiling generally entails an extension of maturities, though often without attempting to reduce the principal.

SOURCE: ANGOLA

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

1 min read

Ugandan Tech Firm Becomes Go-to Currency Converter

17 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Film Debuts on Netflix

17 hours ago
1 min read

Tunisia Prepares to Re-open its Borders

17 hours ago

You may have missed

4 min read

7 Top Facebook Groups in Africa

6 hours ago
1 min read

Ugandan Tech Firm Becomes Go-to Currency Converter

17 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Film Debuts on Netflix

17 hours ago
1 min read

Tunisia Prepares to Re-open its Borders

17 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today