Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Tied Down by Mali’s Slave Mentality

10 hours ago 1 min read

The internal African slave trade was officially abolished in colonial Mali in 1905. But a form of slavery – called “descent-based slavery” – continues today. This is when “slave status” is ascribed to a person, based on their ancestors having allegedly been enslaved by elite slave-owning families. The practice is most prevalent among Mali’s nomadic Tuareg and Fulani communities in Central and Northern Mali, but exists in every region of Mali. It is also present in other Sahel countries, including Niger, Mauritania, Chad, Sudan, and Senegal. In 2020 four activists campaigning against the practice were murdered in Kayes, western Mali, leading to large demonstrations. Victims of descent-based slavery face discrimination and abuse and can be forced to work without pay. If they confront their “owners”, they risk being excluded from accessing basic needs, such as water, land or goods. There is no dedicated law criminalising descent-based slavery in Mali, unlike neighbouring Niger and Mauritania. Because of this lack of a protective legal framework, victims of descent-based slavery often have little choice but to escape to more ‘hospitable’ areas. This displacement is frequently caused by conflict over extreme forms of exclusion or discrimination – in the present and in the past. But such displacements have largely been invisible.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

Christian Ethiopians Welcomed by Muslim Villagers in Sudan

10 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Ex President Skips Day in Court

10 hours ago
1 min read

UK Issues New Travel Measures for Visitors from these African Nations

10 hours ago
1 min read

Locals are Now Using Libya as the Base for their European Goals

10 hours ago
1 min read

How a Pandemic Shifted Africa’s Motorcycle Taxi Services

11 hours ago
1 min read

Guinea is Officially Dealing with an Ebola Epidemic

11 hours ago
1 min read

VOA Series Helps Rwandans Find Missing Pieces of their Past

11 hours ago
1 min read

Deloitte Agrees to Support Steinhoff’s Proposed Global Settlement Plan

11 hours ago
1 min read

An African Woman is Now the Head of WTO

11 hours ago

You may have missed

3 min read

How these African fintechs make money

21 mins ago
2 min read

Standard Bank To Partner With Northern Trust To Offer Transition Management Services Across Southern Africa

26 mins ago
2 min read

AFEX Announces First Warehouse Receipt Backed Commercial Paper In Africa

6 hours ago
3 min read

African Academics Join Forces To Investigate African Narratives Under New Fellowship Program

8 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: