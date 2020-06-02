Africa.com

Tunisia Prepares to Re-open its Borders

17 hours ago 1 min read

Tunis will open its sea, land and air borders on June 27, authorities said on Monday, in hopes of rescuing its tourism industry as the coronavirus pandemic comes under control. The government said also it will allow movement between cities again from Thursday. The North African country has recorded 1,070 cases and 48 deaths, with only two people still in the hospital. Tunisia has forecast its economy will shrink up to 4.3% this year, the steepest drop since 1956 independence. The important tourism sector could lose $1.4 billion and 400,000 jobs this year due to the pandemic.

SOURCE: CGTN AFRICA

