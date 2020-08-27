Thu. Aug 27th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Unanimous Vote to Keep AfDB President at the Helm

19 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina has been re-elected to serve a second five-year term as President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) on Thursday, August 27, 2020, by the Board of Governors of the bank. According to the official statement by the AfDB, the globally-renowned development economist and World Food Prize laureate and Sunhak Peace Prize laureate, received a 100% of votes of all regional and non-regional members of the bank. The election took place on the final day of the 2020 Annual Meetings of the AfDB Group, which was held virtually for the first time in the bank’s history. Bismarck Rewane, a leading economist and CEO of Financial Derivatives, said, “The re-election of Dr. Akin Adesina is an epoch-making event for the African continent. It goes a long way towards erasing the stereotypical image of Africans in general and Nigeria in particular as lacking in the discipline of transparency, accountability and governance. For the institution, the African Development Bank, it provides a major opportunity for it to play a more catalytic role in the development of a continent in dire need of liberation from the pangs of multidimensional poverty, a debt trap and anaemic economic growth.

SOURCE: FORBES AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Righting Egypt’s Old Wrongs

32 seconds ago
1 min read

Burundi Wants Former Colonisers to Pay $43bn in Reparations for Colonial Rule

8 mins ago
1 min read

A Rally to Free Zimbabwean Journalist

12 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria to Resume International Flights Into and Out of the Country

24 mins ago
1 min read

Chinese Phones with Malware Sold to Unsuspecting Africans

30 mins ago
1 min read

Cape Verde Announces its Ambassadors to the Olympics

23 hours ago
1 min read

Pandemic Forces Villagers Who Conserved to Poach

24 hours ago
1 min read

Kigali Formalises its Tech Scene

24 hours ago
1 min read

Gaborone Seeks Clarity on Future of Diamond Industry

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Righting Egypt’s Old Wrongs

33 seconds ago
1 min read

Burundi Wants Former Colonisers to Pay $43bn in Reparations for Colonial Rule

8 mins ago
1 min read

A Rally to Free Zimbabwean Journalist

12 mins ago
1 min read

Unanimous Vote to Keep AfDB President at the Helm

19 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today