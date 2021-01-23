What Africans Want from their Passports

A recent survey conducted by CS Global Partners, a legal advisory firm headquartered in London, has revealed that the vast majority of passport holders across Africa do not feel their passport is powerful when it comes to travel options. Close to half those surveyed indicated they want increased mobility to stay competitive in business on a global scale. The survey, conducted in December 2020, looked at passport holders across African countries including Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and Zambia to gain a better understanding of whether Africans felt the need for dual citizenship as a means to gain global access. According to the survey, most respondents felt their passports severely limited their global travel and business options allowing for hardly any visa-free access to other countries. In addition to business mobility, another driving factor to gaining dual citizenship was the desire to provide a more peaceful life for their families as well as economic stability.

SOURCE: IOL

