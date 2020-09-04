Fri. Sep 4th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Will Africa’s Smaller Startups Survive this Year?

8 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Investment in African startups could drop by as much as 40% by the end of the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic—but the bigger question for smaller startups is if they will remain alive at all. As investors become more risk-averse, industry insiders expect that the funding slowdown to prove most damaging for young companies as venture capital likely tilts towards established startups with proven business models. As such, the stark reality for early-stage startups is they may yet be caught in the cross-hairs of tough macroeconomic headwinds that are forcing even far more established startups to layoff staff and cut down costs. But in an effort to help startups stay afloat, Ventures Platform, an Abuja, Nigeria-based early-stage fund, is creating a startup relief program to disburse emergency grants of up to $20,000 to early, high-growth stage startups that may require cash lifelines. The program has been launched in collaboration with Acumen, a New York based impact investor, and LoftyInc, a Lagos-based investment firm. The main goal of offering the grants is to ensure the survival of promising startups threatened by the pandemic, Kola Aina, founder of Ventures Platform, tells Quartz Africa.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Bridging the Digital Divide for Africa’s Informal Traders

15 mins ago
1 min read

The Next Steps in Dealing with Africa’s Debt Burdens

20 mins ago
1 min read

Senegalese Teacher Rebuilds Classrooms to Welcome Learners after Lockdown

23 hours ago
1 min read

A Pink Flock Makes its Return to Kenyan National Park

23 hours ago
1 min read

Addis Shocked by US Move to Cut Aid

23 hours ago
1 min read

Wildlife Faces a New Threat in Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park

23 hours ago
1 min read

Experts Perplexed by Coronavirus Trends in Africa

23 hours ago
1 min read

Insights into who Rusesabagina is and the Build up to His Arrest

24 hours ago
1 min read

Dozens of Aid Groups are Operating Illegally in Uganda

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Will Africa’s Smaller Startups Survive this Year?

8 mins ago
1 min read

Bridging the Digital Divide for Africa’s Informal Traders

15 mins ago
1 min read

The Next Steps in Dealing with Africa’s Debt Burdens

20 mins ago
4 min read

African Countries Engaging In Ground-breaking COVID-19 Vaccine Initiative

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today