10 Crazy Over the Top Ways to Treat Yourself

If you had $10,000 to spend on anything while in Africa, which ways to treat yourself would you indulge in? That’s a question that would make anyone’s head spin, as the continent is rich with many destinations and activities to do. From shopping in some of the best malls on the continent to investing in holiday homes nestled in mountains, and by the beautiful coastlines that the continent has to offer, here are interesting ways to treat yourself.

Go For a Shopping Spree in South Africa

If you enjoy some retail therapy, then mall-hopping across Africa should be an activity on your bucket list. With Africa’s growing middle class experiencing increased spending power, malls are becoming a growing phenomenon in urban cities. According to a study done by McKinsey, Africa’s spending power will be over $1 trillion by 2020, up from over $800 billion in 2008 as major African cities continue to experience rapid urbanization.

If you’re in Johannesburg, South Africa, your shopping experience won’t be complete without a visit to one of Africa’s most prestigious malls located on the continent’s richest square mile, Sandton City Mall. It will be easy to treat yourself with $10,000 at stores such as Picot & Moss, Zara, Top Shop, and H&M. You can also enjoy a stay at the luxurious Michelangelo Hotel located at the mall.

A trip to Cape Town isn’t complete without a shopping spree at the V&A Waterfront, located on the Atlantic Shore on Table Bay Harbour. The mall is home to the Two Oceans Aquarium where you can experience a variety of marine life, and is the departure destination to Robben Island, where former South African president, Nelson Mandela, was held prisoner during the apartheid era along with other political freedom fighters. For some retail therapy, you can visit stores such as Ben Sherman, H&M, and Calvin Klein.

Go Shopping in East Africa

Heading east to Kenya, you can enjoy a great shopping spree at East Africa’s largest mall, the Two Rivers Mall, located on Limuru Road in close proximity to the affluent neighbourhoods of Runda, Gigiri, Nyari, and Muthaiga.

There is a wide array of shops available to treat yourself, including French retail giant, Carrefour, as well as luxury fashion brands, Zara and LC Waikiki, luxury jewelry brand, Swarovski, giant apparel and sneaker stores, Nike, Adidas, and Mr.Price, as well as popular indoor entertainment provider, Magic Planet.

Buy Something From African Top Designers

A shopping spree in Africa isn’t complete without an outfit or two from the continent’s top fashion designers. Africa’s sense of style is not only unique and eccentric, but is also deeply rooted in the continent’s rich and diverse history. From the south, you can raid the rails of Mozambican designer, Taibo Bacar, who will have you stepping out in rich fabrics and loud prints and colors, Gert-Johan Coetzee – who will make you red-carpet-ready with his couture gowns and make you look exquisite on your special day with his bridal gown collection, and David Tlale, whose avant garde take on fashion will make you look like a superstar.

Buy Something From East and West Africa Designers

Heading west, riding the rails of Ivorian fashion designer, Loza Maléombho, will leave you with an authentic yet contemporary West African sense of style. Nigerian designer, Ituen Basi’s, collection will make your jaw drop with cutting edge designers that take a contemporary and avant garde take on traditional Ankara designs.

To the East, you can treat yourself to the colorful and eccentric designs of Tanzania’s Pooja Jeshang, with ready-to-wear range and evening wear range will leave all eyes on you. For exquisite wearable art that showcases that best of Kenyan heritage, you can shop collections from Poisa, owned by Kenyan designer, Patricia Mbela. She designs for both men and women, and her range includes her knitwear line and jewellery line.

Sample African Food

If you’re an avid foodie, than restaurant hopping across Africa should be an activity that features on your bucket list. Enjoy the finest cuisine that the continent has to offer from the South right through to the North.

When in Cape Town on holiday, you can enjoy the best in Cape Malay cuisine, from traditional meals such as bobotie and curries to delicious desserts like malva pudding. Stop by at The Short Market Club just off Bree Street to enjoy Cape Malay cuisine and grass-fed beef, and some of the top wines from the Cape Winelands.

When in the East in Nairobi, no foodie experience is complete without having some ugali and nyama choma. Make a stop at one of Kenya’s most popular restaurants, Talisman, to treat yourself to great European, Pan-Asian, and African cuisine.

Heading to the West in Lagos, you will enjoy a great food experience, which will include the signature dish, jollof rice, consisting of chicken, tomato, pepper, onion, and spices including chili if a hot flavour is preferred. If you’re on Victoria Island, you can visit Terra Kulture to get a great taste of authentic Nigerian cuisine such as ofada rice, catfish, and boiled yam or plantain.

Experience an African Holiday

Africa is blessed with beautiful beaches and warm weather, so spending $10,000 on a beach holiday by the African coast will be money well spent.

A visit to the Bazaruto Archipelago in Mozambique isn’t complete without a diving experience. You’ll enjoy pristine beaches, a wide range of sea life, including dugongs, humpback whales, giant lobsters, and protected reefs. Dive sites are at a depth of 12 to 30 metres and visibility is up to 40 metres.

There are lots of great activities to do on the beautiful island of the Seychelles, including shopping at the Sir Selwyn-Clarke Market, also known as Victoria Market, and visiting the the Seychelles National Botanical Gardens in Mont Fleuri on the outskirts of Victoria. But, if you’re an avid beach lover, lazing on the island’s beaches is something you’ll definitely love. Enjoy the warm turquoise waters of Mahé’s most popular resort beach, Beau Vallon, where you can experience extremely calm seas and a variety of water sports.

Experience a Romantic Holiday

After experiencing Seychellois culture, head down to the romantic island nation of Mauritius for more of the great East African weather, great beaches, and an experience of Mauritian culture. One of the best beaches to treat yourself is Trou aux Biches, which offers great swimming and snorkeling. Here, you’ll enjoy clear, shallow, and calm waters with gently shelving sands, which are great for both romantic and family vacations. You’ll experience great Mauritian cuisine as the beachfront is lined with street food vendors, restaurants, and cafes.

For a relaxed romantic beach holiday, head to the island nation of Reunion, which is located southwest of Mauritius. Here, you’ll enjoy the best in Creole culture, wildlife, cuisine, and off-course are pristine beaches and warm weather. Enjoy the warm waters and white beaches of the island’s most popular beach, Saint-Gilles-les-Bains. It is lined with great accommodation, making it perfect for a lazy beach holiday.

Engage in Outdoor and Adventurous Activities

If you’re an adrenaline junkie, the continent has some great locations that will get your heart racing. If you’re brave enough, you can enjoy a bungee jump at Africa’s highest commercial bridge bungy at the Bloukrans Bridge. The bungee jump is more than 200 metres high and overlooks the Bloukrans River and its tranquil surrounds in the Tsitsikamma Region of the Garden Route in the South Africa’s Western Cape province.

Once you’re done with jumping from high above land, you can head north to Swakopmund in Namibia to enjoy sandboarding. Experience the great Namibian weather and sand dunes that tower over 100 metres on the outskirts of Swakopmund. The great advantage of sandboarding is that you can do without prior experience.

After enjoying adrenaline activities, head to the east in Kenya, where you can enjoy great activities such as skydiving and paragliding. Have a great experience skydiving at Diani Beach, where you can attempt a solo or tandem jump, or take classes if you’re a newbie. Experience the thrill of paragliding in Kerio Valley in Eldoret between December and March. It’s definitely a great way to see the beauty of the valley and its tranquil surrounds.

Attend Africa’s Top Music Festivals

One experience that should be on every music lover’s bucket list is going to all of Africa’s top music festivals. The continent’s music festivals will have you dancing and enjoying the best that Africa has to offer is one of the world’s most significant cultural and entertainment hubs.

Down south, you can treat yourself to the Vic Falls Carnival, which takes place at the Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe from the 29th to the 31st of December. There are different packages that you can purchase, ranging from $375 per person to $555 per person, to enjoy road-tripping with your friends, the beautiful natural surrounds of the Vic Falls and some great music from some of the continent’s top artists.

After celebrating the new year in the South, your next stop would be the 3alganoob Music Festival, which takes place during spring break in April in Egypt’s South Region of Marsa Alam. The festival is headlined by some of the biggest artists in North Africa and the Middle East, and incorporates great activities such as yoga sessions, beach cleanups, and jam sessions. Tickets range from $62 to $156, and camping areas are available on site. Prices for traveling to and from the festival site, as well as the price for accommodation onsite is available via contacting organizers.

After the spring break festivities, you can head to Morocco for the Mawazine Festival in Rabat. It takes place usually towards the end of May, and attracts approximately 2 million people from all over Africa, the Middle East, and the world. You can enjoy lots of music from a wide variety of artists from Morocco, the continent and the world, with tickets ranging from $10 to $125. You can book accommodations close to the festival site in Rabat, with prices ranging from $1000.

Start your Southern Hemisphere summer with the Oppikoppi Music Festival, which takes place in October in Northam, South Africa. The 3-day festival attracts a wide variety of artists from all over South Africa, and is an opportunity to escape city life to camp out under the warm sun while enjoying some great music. Treat yourself to tickets for R930 and tented accommodation ranges from R1000 – R3400 per person.

Stay in a Holiday Home

Taking $10,000 and investing it into a holiday home is something to consider, seeing as escaping the hustle of bustle of a busy lifestyle to some of the best destinations on the continent is a must. Furthermore, this is one of the best ways to treat yourself.

You can purchase a holiday home in the luxurious suburb of Clifton in Cape Town. It is South Africa’s prime residential area that is located on the Atlantic Seaboard, and is also home to approximately 30 multimillionaires. You’ll enjoy the scenic views of Table Mountain and enjoy long and lazy days enjoying the cold Atlantic and the dozens of cafes and restaurants that line the beachfront.

In the East, you can enjoy endless warm weather, white sandy beaches, and the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean with a holiday home in Mauritius. The island nation has five suburbs, which are great for purchasing a holiday home, namely Valriche, which is 40 minutes away from the airport and has a few neighbouring fishing villages and hotels, Le Souffleur, which has an incredible view of mountains and greenery, La Balise, which is close to the UNESCO, listed Le Morne Brabant mountain, and Anahita, which is an old sugar plantation on the coast and Emerald Heights.

In Nigeria, you can enjoy a luxurious stay during your holiday by purchasing a home in Banana Island, which is Nigeria’s most expensive residential area. It is an artificial island built on reclaimed land in Ikoyi-Lagos, and residents enjoy luxuries such as underground electrical systems and water supply networks.

Now that some interests have been sparked on ways to treat yourself with $10,000, you can go ahead and enjoy some of the best that Africa has to offer.

