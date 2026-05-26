Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - 21:17:22
Loading weather…
CMS Africa logo with vibrant colors representing digital content management across Africa, Top News around Africa at africa.com
CMS Africa logo with vibrant colors representing digital content management across Africa, Top News around Africa at africa.com
Subscribe To Our Newsletter

African Union Pushes For UN Security Council Reform To Address Historical Injustices Against Africa

African Union

African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has called for reforms to what he described as an unjust global system, arguing that Africa’s representation at the United Nations Security Council must be corrected and historical injustices formally acknowledged.

This story is written and edited by Global South World

Speaking in a video address from Addis Ababa on Monday, May 25, to mark Africa Day, Youssouf said African countries remained united in demanding “a fairer and more balanced multilateral system.”

“Addressing the past injustices suffered by Africans requires rectifying Africa’s representation on the United Nations Security Council,” Youssouf said.

He also argued that meaningful historical reconciliation must include recognition of the impact of slavery and colonialism on the continent.

“Such reparations are appropriate and legitimate,” he stated.

Africa currently has no permanent seat on the UN Security Council despite representing 55 countries through the African Union. The continent currently holds three rotating non-permanent seats and has been campaigning for two permanent seats and five non-permanent seats as part of wider UN reform efforts.

Global South World

This article was originally published by Global South World and is republished here with permission. View the original article.

Global South World was created to address the emergence of influential nations outside traditional power structures in geopolitics. Our mission is to amplify voices from the Global South and raise awareness of changes and trends in those countries.

Share this article

SG Editor

Africa.com is committed to quality and impact. Each article produced by the editorial team reflects Africa.com's editorial voice. Africa.com also collaborates with partners — including NGOs, businesses, agencies, and institutions — to produce content that advances informed understanding of Africa's role in the world. Thanks for reading and for your interest in Africa.
Read All News

Categories

Headlines

Meta Drives R16 Billion Economic Impact For South African Businesses

Meta Drives R16 Billion Economic Impact For South African Businesses

South Africa Is Building. Is The Engineering Sector Ready

South Africa Is Building. Is The Engineering Sector Ready?

Women’s Rights In Africa Through Family Laws

How The Global Anti-Rights Movement Is Targeting Women’s Rights In Africa Through Family Laws

Huawei Code4Mzansi Finals

Huawei Code4Mzansi Finals Reveal How Young Developers Are Building For South Africa’s Real Economy

Africa Day

Africa Day: The Leaders Who Have Carried Africa’s Voice

African Union

African Union Pushes For UN Security Council Reform To Address Historical Injustices Against Africa

Transforming Healthcare and Empowering Women: Dr. Rasha Kelej Recognized Among Africa’s 100 Most Influential Women

Transforming Healthcare and Empowering Women: Dr. Rasha Kelej Recognized Among Africa’s 100 Most Influential Women

2026 BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE SEASON: BY THE NUMBERS

2026 BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE SEASON: BY THE NUMBERS

CMS Africa logo with vibrant colors representing digital content management across Africa, Top News around Africa at africa.com