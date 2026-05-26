African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has called for reforms to what he described as an unjust global system, arguing that Africa’s representation at the United Nations Security Council must be corrected and historical injustices formally acknowledged.

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Speaking in a video address from Addis Ababa on Monday, May 25, to mark Africa Day, Youssouf said African countries remained united in demanding “a fairer and more balanced multilateral system.”

“Addressing the past injustices suffered by Africans requires rectifying Africa’s representation on the United Nations Security Council,” Youssouf said.

He also argued that meaningful historical reconciliation must include recognition of the impact of slavery and colonialism on the continent.

“Such reparations are appropriate and legitimate,” he stated.

Africa currently has no permanent seat on the UN Security Council despite representing 55 countries through the African Union. The continent currently holds three rotating non-permanent seats and has been campaigning for two permanent seats and five non-permanent seats as part of wider UN reform efforts.