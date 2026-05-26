Code4Mzansi highlights the growing strength of South Africa’s developer ecosystem and the role of youth-led innovation in shaping the country’s digital future.

South Africa’s emerging developers are building close to the ground, with many of the strongest solutions at the inaugural Huawei Code4Mzansi finals focused on the systems people use every day: township retail, healthcare, energy, agriculture, payments and the creative economy.

The competition was held in partnership with the Department of Small Business Development. “The Code4Mzansi competition is not just a celebration of achievement, it is a launchpad for the future,” said Minister Stella Ndabeni, whose department co-hosted the event and delivered the closing address.

The finals showed a clear pattern in the way young innovators are approaching technology, a shift from building abstract digital products to practical tools that could help small businesses trade better, communities access services more easily, and local industries solve problems with greater speed and intelligence.

Four of the finalist teams focused directly on the township economy. Their solutions included food safety verification for spaza shops, offline point-of-sale systems built to operate during load-shedding, WhatsApp-native marketplaces for informal retailers, and community credit systems designed for SASSA grant recipients, who are often excluded from formal banking.

Other finalist teams addressed AI-driven healthcare access, real-time detection of electricity theft, cloud-connected smart agriculture, financial infrastructure for the creator economy, and AI-generated African music.

Held at Huawei Office Park in Woodmead, Johannesburg, the finals brought together more than 100 attendees, including government representatives, academic partners, industry leaders and media.

“The quality of the finalist solutions demonstrated the potential of local innovation to respond to real market needs,” said Steven Chen, Cloud CEO of Huawei Technologies South Africa.

“South Africa has talent and ambition, and young people in this country are ready to build. We believe local innovation can create global impact, and cloud technology gives builders the infrastructure to grow ideas into solutions that can scale,” he said.

Academic partners for the competition included the University of Pretoria, the University of Johannesburg, the University of the Witwatersrand and the University of Cape Town.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and technology is their greatest accelerator. The participants here today are future entrepreneurs who will drive South Africa’s digital economy forward,” said Professor Thokozani Shongwe, Vice Dean of Postgraduate Studies, Research and Internationalisation at the University of Johannesburg’s Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment.

“This competition is a demonstration of how young innovators are applying technical knowledge to real economic challenges,” he said.

Huawei’s industry partner, rain, also attended the finals. Leon Nortje, Principal and Senior Architect at rain, said the competition offered a strong view of the country’s emerging technology pipeline.

“It is always good to see new projects and new teams working on solutions that are valuable and industry-related. We will be looking out for potential new employees,” said Nortje.

The winners

The finalists competed for a total prize pool of just under R1 million. MAAT by SIMVAK was named the overall grand winner and received the Business Value Award, taking home a prize of R300,000. The platform addresses food safety and regulatory compliance in South Africa’s informal retail sector through AI agents, real-time product recall alerts, and counterfeit detection, all built specifically for the spaza shop ecosystem.

“The spaza network is the supply chain for most South African households,” said SIMVAK founder Shingirayi Mandebvu.

HealthHive by FTCK received second prize in the Business Value Award category, taking home R200,000, for its AI telemedicine platform, which matches patients with the right medical practitioners based on their symptoms before consultation.

Auraa received the Grand Innovation Award for its AI music engine built to generate and represent authentic African sound. The platform has already been associated with an album that has crossed one million streams.

The Future Star Award was presented to e-Khadi, a community credit and stokvel platform that gives SASSA grant recipients access to essentials at their local spaza shops and is supported by AI-assisted credit scoring and fraud detection.

The People’s Choice Award, determined by public vote on Huawei’s social media channels, was awarded to DevRift, a semi-finalist in the competition, who took home R100,000.

Minister Ndabeni of the Department of Small Business Development delivered the closing address, positioning Code4Mzansi within the government’s broader agenda for youth entrepreneurship, small business development and digital inclusion.

“Our task is to ensure that innovation does not remain a moment of applause, but becomes a pathway to enterprise creation, digital inclusion, and sustainable growth,” she said.

She also acknowledged Huawei’s role in supporting South Africa’s developer ecosystem.

“Thank you to Huawei for being a perfect partner on the journey that we are travelling, and of course, those that matter most, the developers who dared to compete,” she said.

Code4Mzansi forms part of the global Huawei Cloud Developer Competition. In its inaugural edition, South Africa attracted more participants than any other country worldwide: 1,041 in total, forming 353 teams, of which 176 were enterprise teams, giving South Africa the highest rate of enterprise participation across all competing markets. Twenty semi-finalists were selected from that field before the top nine teams advanced to the final.

For the teams on stage, the work is just beginning. As Minister Ndabeni told the finalists, “Go home today proud. But tomorrow wake up, build again.”