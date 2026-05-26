South Africa is heading into one of its biggest construction periods in decades. At the South Africa Infrastructure Investment Summit in May 2026, President Cyril Ramaphosa made it clear that government is serious about building, committing R1.07 trillion over the next three years to roads, energy, water, and other critical infrastructure across the country.

“We are not merely building infrastructure. We are building a new growth path for South Africa, one defined by resilience, competitiveness and shared prosperity,” the President said at the Summit. It is an ambitious vision but turning that vision into reality will depend on having the right people in place to do the work, and that responsibility falls on the engineering and construction sector.

The scale of what is planned is hard to ignore. Government has set aside over R400 billion for transport and logistics, R219 billion for energy, and R156 billion for water and sanitation. These figures represent real projects that will need engineers, project managers, and technical professionals to plan, design, and deliver them. Each of these projects depend on a skilled workforce that is ready and available to get the job done.

President Ramaphosa pointed to a problem that still needs solving. “We have recorded four consecutive quarters of growth into early 2026, although we are yet to see this translate into a meaningful rise in employment,” he said at the Summit. Economic growth and job creation

The engineering and construction sectors have a direct role to play in closing the gap between job opportunities and skilled professionals. South Africa has qualified engineers and technical professionals who are ready to contribute and a growing list of projects that need them. The issue is that finding jobs or professionals for the work is often harder than it should be.

The South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE) has been at the heart of the civil engineering profession for many years and has always believed that a strong profession produces strong infrastructure, and that means investing not just in technical standards, but in the people who carry those standards into the field. It means making sure that engineering professionals at every stage of their career have access to the support, opportunities, and connections that allow them to do their work to the best of their ability. That is where SAICE Connect comes in.

SAICE Connect is a new platform built specifically for the civil engineering community in South Africa. It was created to solve the employment and mentorship issues in a practical way by giving engineers and employers with vacancies a dedicated space to find each other.

Engineering professionals in SAICE can upload their CV, making themselves visible to employers who are actively looking for talent. When an employer finds a candidate whose profile matches what their project needs, they can request to view that profile and see the candidate’s full qualifications. Because every person on the platform is a verified SAICE member, employers can be confident they are looking at someone with relevant credentials. For employers, project teams, contractors, and consulting firms, the platform gives access to a pool of engineering professionals.

For the engineering profession as a whole, that kind of connected environment matters. When engineers are well supported, well placed, and well connected, they deliver better outcomes for the projects they work on and for the communities those projects serve.

The infrastructure money is committed. The demand for skilled engineers is already growing and it will continue to grow in the months and years ahead. What the sector needs now is for the right people to be in the right places when those projects kick off.

SAICE Connect is SAICE’s direct response to that need. It is the institution putting its network, its credibility, and its platform in service of the sector at the moment South Africa needs it most.

For more information on the platform visit https://saice.org.za/saice-connect/