Mon. Mar 16th, 2020

A Benin Company’s Eco-friendly Approach to Oil Spills

A company in Benin is harvesting water hyacinths which can be used to soak up oil in an easy, cost-effective way. If left unattended the plant reproduces incredibly fast, so the harvesting also helps maintain a balanced ecosystem. However it has not yet been possible to scale up the process so that it can be used to deal with major off-shore oil spills.

