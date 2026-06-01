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Africa Fintech Forum 2026 To Convene Industry Leaders In Nairobi To Drive Financial Innovation And Inclusion

Africa Fintech Forum 2026

Africa FinTech Forum 2026 to Convene Industry Leaders in Nairobi to Drive Financial Innovation and Inclusion

The 7th Africa FinTech Forum will take place on 10 June 2026 in Nairobi, bringing together top fintech leaders, regulators, and innovators to explore financial inclusion, digital assets, and next-gen payment systems shaping Africa’s future.

The fintech landscape across Africa is entering a decisive phase of transformation, driven by rapid digital adoption, regulatory evolution, and the growing demand for inclusive financial systems. Against this backdrop, the 7th edition of the Africa FinTech Forum will bring together key stakeholders shaping the future of finance across the continent.

Organized by BII Global, the forum will be held at Villa Rosa Kempinski, Nairobi, Kenya, and will convene leading voices from across the fintech ecosystem, including regulators, banking leaders, digital innovators, and technology providers.

With the theme “Empowering Innovation, Driving Inclusion: The Future of Fintech in Africa,” the forum will explore critical developments shaping the continent’s financial landscape. Key discussions will focus on regulatory advancements, real-time payment infrastructure, digital identity, alternative data in lending, and the evolution of embedded finance.

The agenda features a series of high-impact keynotes, panel discussions, and fireside chats led by distinguished speakers from leading financial institutions, regulatory bodies, and fintech organizations. Topics include Africa’s digital asset future, financial inclusion strategies, AI-driven credit systems, and cross-border payment ecosystems aligned with AfCFTA goals.

The event is supported by the Association of Fintechs in Kenya (AFIK) and will also host the AFF Awards & Recognition Ceremony, celebrating excellence and innovation across the fintech sector.

The Africa FinTech Forum continues to serve as a strategic platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and business growth, enabling stakeholders to navigate the rapidly evolving fintech landscape in Africa.

Business Impact Innovation (BII Global) is a leading B2B conference and training company focused on delivering high-impact industry forums, certifications, and strategic platforms that drive business transformation and innovation across global markets.

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