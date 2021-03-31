Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A Critical Wetland in the Heart of Tunis Threatened by Overexpansion

8 hours ago 1 min read

Once set apart from the city, today half of Tunis’ residents live on the banks of the “sebkha”, or mudflat, where more than 100,000 birds of around 100 different species spend winter. The birds’ human neighbours complain of pollution, recurrent flooding and swarms of mosquitos from the lagoon, one of North Africa’s most important wetlands that became a dumping ground during decades of urbanisation. A government-led project that includes buildings, concrete embankments, and digging into the mudflat aims to control pollution and regenerate the habitat, but some environmental groups have pushed back against the initiative. The lagoon plays a vital role not only in absorbing the overflow of water during heavy rains, but also as a breeding ground for the flocks of migratory birds that gather there at the end of winter. But as rural populations flocked to Tunis, unauthorised building flourished in the former agricultural suburbs of the city and the lagoon became a dump for waste mainly from construction. But environmental activists are concerned about the potential impact of the project, whose cost could reach more than $153 million.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

More Articles

1 min read

Esteemed Kenyan Authour Makes History

8 hours ago
1 min read

France Missed the Mark in Mali Strike

8 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Bee Industry is Abuzz with New Opportunities

8 hours ago
1 min read

Typo Lands Tanzanian Journos in Hot Water

8 hours ago
1 min read

The Structural Changes that are Taking Place in the African Banking Sector

8 hours ago
1 min read

Necessity Gives Birth to Innovation at Malawi Ward

8 hours ago
1 min read

South Africans Ask President to Delay Address In Honour of their Favourite Newsreader

8 hours ago
1 min read

Who Will Bear the Cost of the Suez Blockage?

8 hours ago
1 min read

Conviction of Congolese Warlord Upheld

8 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Esteemed Kenyan Authour Makes History

8 hours ago
1 min read

A Critical Wetland in the Heart of Tunis Threatened by Overexpansion

8 hours ago
1 min read

France Missed the Mark in Mali Strike

8 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Bee Industry is Abuzz with New Opportunities

8 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: