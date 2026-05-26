Global energy services and oilfield equipment provider NOV has joined the African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) 2026 Conference and Exhibition as a Gold Sponsor, reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting Africa’s upstream growth, offshore expansion and energy infrastructure development. NOV’s participation comes as African oil and gas producers accelerate drilling campaigns and fast-track project execution to strengthen energy security, industrialization and export revenues.

As demand for advanced oilfield technologies and drilling services grows across the continent, NOV is positioning itself at the forefront of Africa’s next phase of hydrocarbon development. The company’s portfolio spans drilling automation, digital well optimization, offshore rig systems, production technologies and FPSO-related equipment, placing it among the leading technology providers supporting increasingly complex African oil and gas projects.

NOV’s participation at AEW 2026 is particularly timely as mature producers such as Angola, Nigeria, Algeria, Libya, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea intensify drilling activity to sustain production and unlock additional reserves. At the same time, frontier markets, including Namibia, Mozambique and Sierra Leone, are advancing new offshore exploration campaigns that require advanced deepwater technologies and efficient project execution capabilities.

In Egypt, NOV recently demonstrated the impact of its digital drilling technologies through the deployment of its Drilling Beliefs&Analytics solution in the Western Desert. By leveraging remote operations and real-time monitoring of machinery and well conditions, the operator achieved the longest bit run in the field’s history while improving drilling efficiency and reducing operational costs. The project eliminated the need for multiple in-person site visits, saving approximately $75,000, highlighting how automation is increasingly reshaping Africa’s upstream sector.

NOV’s NOVOS automation platform and Kaizen AI drilling optimization systems are expected to play an increasingly important role as African operators expand offshore drilling programs where efficiency, safety and reduced non-productive time have become critical priorities.

Beyond drilling optimization, NOV continues to strengthen its role in Africa’s gas monetization drive. In 2024, the company secured multiple orders for advanced gas processing and water treatment equipment packages for floating production storage and offloading units destined for operations in West Africa. The contracts reinforce NOV’s growing participation in offshore gas infrastructure projects supporting regional energy resilience, LNG expansion and export capacity growth.

“Africa’s economic stability will depend heavily on its ability to drill more wells, develop infrastructure faster and commercialize its oil and gas resources efficiently,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “The digital transformation taking place across the global energy industry cannot be ignored, and NOV is bringing advanced innovation into African oil and gas operations to simplify processes, improve safety and accelerate project delivery.”

NOV’s participation at AEW 2026 reflects its broader ambitions to scale its services across the continent. As the largest energy gathering in Africa, the event convenes operators, investors, policymakers and service providers to discuss the future of the continent’s energy sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Week (AEW).