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Vodacom M-Pesa And PayPal Partner To Expand Access To Global Digital Payments For Tanzanians

Vodacom M-Pesa And PayPal Partner

New integration enables customers to seamlessly link accounts and transfer funds between  PayPal and M-Pesa wallets through the M-Pesa Super App 

Vodacom M-Pesa Tanzania has announced a new  partnership with PayPal that will enable customers in Tanzania to seamlessly transfer funds  between their PayPal and M-Pesa wallets through the M-Pesa Super App; As part of M-Pesa’s  broader Global payments solutions, this marks a significant step forward in expanding access  to global digital financial services. 

Through this integration, eligible M-Pesa customers will be able to deposit funds directly into  their PayPal wallets and withdraw funds from PayPal back into their M-Pesa wallets securely  and conveniently, simplifying international transactions for freelancers, developers, content  creators, entrepreneurs, gig economy workers and other digitally connected customers. 

The partnership comes at a time as demand grows for more seamless cross-border payment  solutions among Tanzanians participating in international commerce, freelance work and  digital services. With PayPal-to-M-Pesa withdrawals now possible, Tanzanians can finally  access their Global earnings with ease. 

Speaking about the partnership, Acting M-Pesa Director Tulisindo Mlupilo, said the  collaboration reflects M-Pesa’s continued commitment to connecting customers to greater  opportunities through innovation and inclusive financial services. 

“Digital connectivity is creating more opportunities for Tanzanians to participate in the global  economy, whether through freelancing, online business, content creation or cross-border  commerce. Through this partnership with PayPal, we are making it easier for our customers  to send, receive, deposit and access funds across platforms with greater convenience and  confidence,” said Mlupilo. 

Otto Williams, Senior Vice President, Regional Head and General Manager, Middle East and  Africa at PayPal, said the integration supports greater interoperability for customers making  international digital transactions. “Across the world, we are seeing continued growth in digital  commerce and remote work participation globally. By enabling easier transfer of funds  between PayPal and M-Pesa, through account linking, this partnership will help create a more  seamless and convenient cross-border payment experience for customers in Tanzania,” said  Williams.

Customers will be able to access the service directly through the M-Pesa Super App by linking  

their PayPal accounts to their M-Pesa wallets through a guided onboarding process designed  to support secure and seamless transactions between the two platforms. 

The partnership further strengthens M-Pesa’s position as a leader in digital financial services  and innovation in Tanzania, while supporting broader efforts to drive financial inclusion and  expand access to digital commerce opportunities. 

Additional details on customer onboarding, transaction limits, timelines and service guidance  will be shared through official Vodacom Tanzania Website and M-Pesa customer channels. 

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