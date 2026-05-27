New integration enables customers to seamlessly link accounts and transfer funds between PayPal and M-Pesa wallets through the M-Pesa Super App

Vodacom M-Pesa Tanzania has announced a new partnership with PayPal that will enable customers in Tanzania to seamlessly transfer funds between their PayPal and M-Pesa wallets through the M-Pesa Super App; As part of M-Pesa’s broader Global payments solutions, this marks a significant step forward in expanding access to global digital financial services.

Through this integration, eligible M-Pesa customers will be able to deposit funds directly into their PayPal wallets and withdraw funds from PayPal back into their M-Pesa wallets securely and conveniently, simplifying international transactions for freelancers, developers, content creators, entrepreneurs, gig economy workers and other digitally connected customers.

The partnership comes at a time as demand grows for more seamless cross-border payment solutions among Tanzanians participating in international commerce, freelance work and digital services. With PayPal-to-M-Pesa withdrawals now possible, Tanzanians can finally access their Global earnings with ease.

Speaking about the partnership, Acting M-Pesa Director Tulisindo Mlupilo, said the collaboration reflects M-Pesa’s continued commitment to connecting customers to greater opportunities through innovation and inclusive financial services.

“Digital connectivity is creating more opportunities for Tanzanians to participate in the global economy, whether through freelancing, online business, content creation or cross-border commerce. Through this partnership with PayPal, we are making it easier for our customers to send, receive, deposit and access funds across platforms with greater convenience and confidence,” said Mlupilo.

Otto Williams, Senior Vice President, Regional Head and General Manager, Middle East and Africa at PayPal, said the integration supports greater interoperability for customers making international digital transactions. “Across the world, we are seeing continued growth in digital commerce and remote work participation globally. By enabling easier transfer of funds between PayPal and M-Pesa, through account linking, this partnership will help create a more seamless and convenient cross-border payment experience for customers in Tanzania,” said Williams.

Customers will be able to access the service directly through the M-Pesa Super App by linking

their PayPal accounts to their M-Pesa wallets through a guided onboarding process designed to support secure and seamless transactions between the two platforms.

The partnership further strengthens M-Pesa’s position as a leader in digital financial services and innovation in Tanzania, while supporting broader efforts to drive financial inclusion and expand access to digital commerce opportunities.

Additional details on customer onboarding, transaction limits, timelines and service guidance will be shared through official Vodacom Tanzania Website and M-Pesa customer channels.