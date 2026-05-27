fmas:26 officially opened its doors today 26th of May, welcoming thousands of industry professionals, traders, fintech innovators, brokers, affiliates, IBs, and service providers for an exciting first day at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

From the moment the exhibition floor opened, attendees filled the venue, creating a vibrant atmosphere across the expo hall, networking lounges, and speaker areas. Day 1 delivered strong engagement between exhibitors and visitors, with packed booths, nonstop meetings, and valuable business discussions taking place throughout the day.

The exhibition featured leading brands from the online trading, fintech, payments, crypto, and technology sectors, including XM, TDM, iFX Brokers, ATFX, alongside many other global and regional industry leaders showcasing their latest products and services.

The speaker agenda also attracted significant attention, with sessions led by well-known industry experts including Amar Ramith, Ben Ainsle, Hannes Wessels, Kevin Algeo, and many, many more. Discussions covered some of the industry’s most relevant topics, from online trading trends and fintech innovation to payments, regulation, AI, and the future of digital finance. “Trading with Structure” was among the first sessions held at fmas:26 and attracted a packed audience, alongside “In Africa, Crypto is Still a Bull Market” and many more engaging discussions throughout the day. Attendees participated in insightful keynote presentations, engaging panel discussions, and educational sessions that sparked conversations both on and off the stage.

Beyond the conference and exhibition, Day 1 of fmas:26 delivered what the event is known for best: high-value networking opportunities, productive meetings, and a dynamic in-person experience connecting professionals from across Africa and around the world.

The energy and turnout on the first day have set the tone for an even bigger Day 2, with more speaker sessions, networking opportunities, and business connections still to come.

fmas:26 continues tomorrow at the CTICC in Cape Town.

See you on Day 2.