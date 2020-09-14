Tue. Sep 15th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A Gaming Hall Provides Escape for DRC Frontline Workers

1 min ago 1 min read

Share it!

Some people stuck inside during coronavirus lockdown are playing video games. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, entrepreneurs are catering to young people who want to share the gaming experience. Immersion Video Game Hall brings, virtual reality games, traditional video games for people who want to release the stresses the pandemic has brought on in Kinshasa.

SOURCE: VOA

More Articles

1 min read

How Past Pandemics Should Inform Urban Planning in Africa

5 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold

9 mins ago
1 min read

Family Still in the Dark Over Ugandan Refugee’s Death in the UK

19 mins ago
1 min read

Community Rushes to Recover DRC Artisan Miners

57 mins ago
1 min read

Gambian Muso Uses Culture to Empower Africans to Reform their Countries

1 hour ago
1 min read

Mauritian Cruise Staff Homebound after Weeks of Lockdown at Sea

1 hour ago
1 min read

Parents Demand Answers after Fire Razes Tanzanian School Hostel

1 hour ago
1 min read

Famed Rwandan Hotelier Formally Charged

1 hour ago
1 min read

Showcasing the African Side of Paris

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Gaming Hall Provides Escape for DRC Frontline Workers

1 min ago
1 min read

How Past Pandemics Should Inform Urban Planning in Africa

5 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold

9 mins ago
1 min read

Family Still in the Dark Over Ugandan Refugee’s Death in the UK

19 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today