Value, loyalty and city-level data top of mind as travel buyers head into global RFP season

Business travel is holding its own, even as global conditions shift. New data from FCM Consulting’s inaugural hotel-focused research report shows that while the routine internal meetings that once generated high volumes of corporate trips have given way to more purposeful travel, demand into key markets, including London, Dubai and Johannesburg itself, remains strong.

FCM Consulting’s Insights Report 2026, released ahead of the global corporate hotel RFP season, reveals that hotel occupancy in major business hubs averaged 73.7% globally in 2025, up 1.3 percentage points on the prior year.

Key corporate cities tell a similar story: London held at 81.2%, a top destination for South African corporate travellers, while Sydney reached 81.5% occupancy (up 4.0 points), Singapore hit 79.2% (up 2.0), and Tokyo led the Asia-Pacific region at 82.9%.

Closer to home, Africa has seen the steepest price change globally, with a rolling 12-month average room rate (ARR) decline of 19.8% by late 2025. Bucking this trend? Johannesburg and Cairo with an ARR up 23.6% and 12% respectively in Q4 of 2025.

On the opposite end of the scale, cities where prices eased include Ghana (-42.2%), Ethiopia (-31.1%) and Kenya (-22.2%).

FCM Consulting reports that while corporate demand remains stable across the continent, it remains highly price-sensitive, with businesses shifting from premium tiers to 3- and 4-star properties, where monthly rates fell by up to 23%.

“Average daily rates can differ widely,” says Mummy Mafojane, GM of FCM South Africa. “As an example, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Nairobi, Cairo and Rabat were all up on 2024 rates – while Windhoek, Gaborone, Lagos and Luanda were all down year-on-year. South Africa was boosted by the G20, while North Africa (notably Egypt and Morocco) is seeing robust leisure tourism growth.”

For Mafojane, it requires targeted, proactive management as buyers head into RFP season.

“Where rates are softening, buyers have a genuine opportunity to consolidate volume and push for preferential corporate rates. Where rates are climbing, the focus has to shift to compliance and getting travellers to book further ahead, because that’s what protects the budget.”

Importantly, the global data reflects a fundamental change in how and why organisations travel. The report, authored by FCM Consulting’s global team of hotel programme specialists, finds that hybrid working has not killed business travel, it has made it more intentional, with teams coming together for client work, revenue conversations, project assignments and physical presence events.

77% of organisations say face-to-face meetings are essential to business objectives

73.7% global hotel occupancy in 2025 – up 1.3pts year-on-year

81.2% hotel occupancy in London, near multi-year highs

81.5% hotel occupancy in Sydney, up four points in a single year.

“Travel is now more focused on bringing people together with purpose, whether for client work, revenue generation, or internal alignment,” said Rachel Newns, Global Hotel Practice Lead, FCM Consulting. “The organisations recognising this are approaching the RFP season very differently from those still measuring success by reducing trip volumes.”

The research draws on data from managed travel programmes across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, combining proprietary booking data with regional market analysis.

It finds travel patterns are diverging sharply by traveller type: sales teams prioritise location and consistency; project teams are making longer stays in fewer cities; and senior leaders expect a combination of reliability and discretion that legacy hotel programmes often fail to deliver.

“Hotel programmes tend to evolve gradually,” said Newns. “Suppliers change, targets move, policies are amended, yet the overall programme design can remain largely unchanged. Taking time to revisit its foundations often reveals where adjustments are needed.”

FCM Consulting’s data shows that contracted and consortia rates continue to deliver significant savings against the best available rate, with public rates fluctuating by up to USD$62 globally.

Fixed negotiated rates in high-demand markets provide meaningful protection – but only when programmes are actively managed, and travel patterns are understood at the city level rather than at the regional aggregate level.

The report also highlights a frequently underutilised lever in hotel programme management: corporate loyalty. Major hotel groups have continued to expand their loyalty ecosystems, and travellers holding status with preferred brands represent both a compliance risk and a genuine opportunity for buyers who manage it well.

Complimentary breakfast, lounge access and room upgrades can meaningfully improve the traveller experience at no incremental cost to the corporate account. The challenge is integrating loyalty strategically into programme design – and having frank, early conversations with suppliers about recognition and status support during transition planning.

“Ultimately, internal scrutiny of spend has increased,” explains Mafojane. “In today’s climate, buyers are expected to show financial control, while ensuring hotel programmes support productivity, safety and traveller well-being.”