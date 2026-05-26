By Herbert Mensah, President of Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) and Chair of World Rugby’s Regions.

As we celebrate Africa Day under the theme “63 Years of Unity, Integration and Development,” a question emerges: are unity and integration translating into clear outcomes across the world? When investment, capacity, and infrastructure remain uneven, shared systems cannot produce shared growth outcomes.

As President of Rugby Africa, I see this reality up close. And this is not theoretical: sport does not develop by chance. It develops when leadership is disciplined, structures are built properly, and investment is directed where it matters most.

Winning off the field

The reality is simple: winning off the field matters just as much as winning on it. What is seen on match day is only the outcome. Behind it lies governance, planning, funding, player welfare, coaching structures, and long-term strategy. When those foundations are weak, success becomes episodic rather than sustainable.

Over the years, in rugby and in previous roles in football administration, I have seen how pressure can distort decision-making. Fans demand results. Stakeholders expect progress. Everyone wants success now. But consistent success is built on structure, not urgency. In sport, as in business, planning is what prevents chaos. When finances are mismanaged, when development pathways are weak, or when investment in people is neglected, performance eventually suffers. Strong governance produces strong sport, which is where integration becomes critical.

Integration strengthens the game

Too often, talent in Africa is still constrained by geography, language barriers, and outdated selection models. Integration is what removes those barriers. When properly applied, integration creates shared knowledge systems, coordinated development, and stronger competition structures across borders. It allows the game to grow beyond isolated national frameworks into a connected ecosystem. South Africa has shown how rugby can be both excellent and inclusive.

As four-time Rugby World Cup champions, they have not only elevated the sport through success, but also through a model that reflects a more inclusive society. That integration widened the talent base, strengthened credibility, and ultimately made the sport more competitive. The lesson is clear: inclusion is not a social objective separate from performance; it is a performance driver.

Africa must shape its own development

But integration must go further than participation in systems designed elsewhere. It must include participation in decision-making. No two regions operate under the same economic, logistical, or social conditions. Some face infrastructure gaps. Others face travel costs and limited domestic competition. A one-size-fits-all development model cannot work.

Africa understands its own realities best. Yet too often, development frameworks risk becoming compliance exercises — structured more around reporting than impact. That is where the focus must shift: from activity to outcomes.

Africa’s youth are the future

This becomes even more urgent when we look at Africa’s demographic reality. The United Nations reports that Africa has the world’s youngest population, with a median age of around 19 years, compared to approximately 31 globally and over 40 in parts of Europe. This is central to the future of sport. Rugby is competing for attention, participation, and relevance. It cannot stand still.

If investment is directed into youth systems, school programmes, academies, and accessible pathways, Africa will become central to the future growth of the game. If it is not, rugby will miss its most significant opportunity for expansion.

From promises to measurable growth

It is no longer enough to speak about development in abstract terms. Investment must translate into measurable outcomes: stronger coaching systems, better competitions, safer player welfare structures, and visible pathways for young athletes.

On this Africa Day, we should measure progress not by intention, but by impact. Africa will only succeed on the field when it first succeeds off it, through systems that are built to last, and leadership that is accountable to growth.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rugby Africa.

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Nicole Vervelde

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About Rugby Africa:

Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) is the governing body of rugby in Africa and one of the regional associations under World Rugby. It unites all African countries that play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women’s rugby. Rugby Africa organizes various competitions, including the qualifying tournaments for the Rugby World Cup and the Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. With 40 member unions, Rugby Africa is dedicated to promoting and developing rugby across the continent. World Rugby highlighted Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia as three of the six emerging nations experiencing strong growth in rugby.