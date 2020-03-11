A Guide To Improving Indoor Air Quality For Better Health

Air pollution has long been the culprit of some of the most common health conditions ranging from asthma to lung disease, and a new study has confirmed that having poor air quality may even reduce a person’s lifespan. The research has revealed that in Africa, air pollution resulted in diminished life expectancy of up to 3.1 years, and burning fossil fuels are the leading cause of pollution in the continent. Moreover, indoor air pollution caused by burning coal and wood-based fuel have also led to pressing health concerns in the country. To improve one’s health and wellbeing, it’s crucial to take active steps to reduce air pollutants in the home. From safer cooking methods to simple ways to clean your indoor air, here’s how you can improve indoor air quality for better health.



Switch to clean cooking methods



One way to reduce the pollutants in your home is to use alternative cooking methods instead of using coal or wood-burning stoves to cook food. Burning wood or coal produces harmful emissions and fine particulate matter, which can make their way into the blood and lungs and cause serious health conditions such as lung cancer. To prevent this from happening, those who have access to electricity can use electric stoves, while others can use low-pollution stoves powered by rechargeable battery packs. Another solution is to use stoves that use eco-friendly fuel such as clean burning wood pellets or biofuel.



Control and prevent mould growth



If your family has frequent colds or a persistent cough, you might want to check your home for signs of black mould infestation. Not only are those small black spots an eyesore, but they can cause a variety of health symptoms such as headaches, respiratory issues, and nausea, among others. Inspect your ceilings, roof, and floors for any signs of mould growth, paying extra attention to damp areas such as kitchens and bathrooms. To remove black mould, use a brush dipped in pure white vinegar to scrub over the spots, and make sure to keep these areas dry to avoid regrowth. If the infestation has spread throughout your home, you may opt to call a professional who can eliminate the mould from its source.



Ventilate your home



Regularly airing out your home can get rid of stale air and it also ensures good air circulation, making your indoor air healthier and fresher. Open your windows and doors early in the morning to let some fresh air in, and use an electric fan to keep the air circulating. You may also want to try placing a few houseplants to clean your indoor air. Native plants such as aloe vera, areca palm, and dracaena are particularly effective in clearing the air of formaldehyde and other toxins, which can be harmful to health. Meanwhile, flowering plants such as gerberas can remove chemical fumes and add cheerful pops of colour to your home.



It is essential to do what you can to protect yourself against indoor air pollution for the sake of your health and wellbeing. Try these methods for a healthier home, and improved health will inevitably follow.

