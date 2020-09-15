Tue. Sep 15th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Addis Gets New Notes

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Ethiopia has introduced new bank notes to shore up the country’s struggling economy and slow the hoarding of currency and illegal trade activities. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the improved design and security features on new Birr notes for denominations of 10, 50 and 100 will make counterfeiting difficult. A new 200 denomination currency note has also been introduced. Ethiopia is spending more than $97 million to print the new currency. The Ethiopian government intends to turn the 5 Birr note into a coin format. Ahmed said in a statement that money outside the banking system has been rising, affecting how commercial banks can turn assets into cash. He added that the outside money also bolsters corruption and illegal trade activities.

SOURCE: VOA

More Articles

1 min read

Why African States Host Foreign Military Bases

43 seconds ago
1 min read

Finding a Solution to Algeria’s Exam Problem

9 mins ago
1 min read

The Streets of Marrakesh are Awfully Quiet

19 mins ago
1 min read

Conflict a Cause for Concern at Ugandan Camp

26 mins ago
1 min read

Soon Pyramids will be in the Middle of a Busy Interchange

37 mins ago
1 min read

Schools May be Closed but Learning Continues in Kenya

43 mins ago
1 min read

The Fate Of Bamako Lies in Whose Hands?

51 mins ago
1 min read

Korean Pop Wave Spreads to the Deserts of Algeria

22 hours ago
1 min read

A Gaming Hall Provides Escape for DRC Frontline Workers

22 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Why African States Host Foreign Military Bases

44 seconds ago
1 min read

Addis Gets New Notes

5 mins ago
1 min read

Finding a Solution to Algeria’s Exam Problem

9 mins ago
1 min read

The Streets of Marrakesh are Awfully Quiet

19 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today