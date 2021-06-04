Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Amazon May have to Look Elsewhere to Build its Africa Office

3 hours ago 1 min read

For the Khoi and San — South Africa’s first inhabitants — a verdant patch of land in Cape Town embodies victory and tragedy. The two communities drove back cattle-raiding Portuguese soldiers there in 1510. But, a century and a half later, this was where Dutch settlers launched a campaign of land dispossession. Today it is again the scene of another conflict, this time over a development where construction is due to begin this month and where there will eventually be a new 70,000-square-metre Africa headquarters for United States retail giant Amazon. “This is where land was first stolen,” said Tauriq Jenkins, of the Goringhaicona Khoena Council, a Khoi traditional group opposed to the project. “We want a World Heritage Site. We do not want 150,000 tonnes of concrete.” According to the Observatory Civic Association, which represents a nearby residential community, close to 50,000 objections to the development have been lodged so far with city and provincial authorities.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

More Articles

1 min read

Young Female South African Architects Reinvent Serpentine Pavilion in London

3 hours ago
1 min read

Creating a New Revenue Model for Talented and Overlooked Local African Content Creators

3 hours ago
1 min read

Distraught Father Recalls Latest Kidnapping in Northern Nigeria

4 hours ago
1 min read

90 Percent of Would-be Advocates Flunk Uganda’s Bar Course

4 hours ago
1 min read

Somalia Joins Bicycling Enthusiasts around the Globe to Celebrate World Bicycle Day

4 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda’s Motorbike Drivers are Risking it All

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerians Weigh in On a Proposal to Change the Country’s Name

4 hours ago
1 min read

How have UN Missions in Africa Fared?

4 hours ago
1 min read

Keeping the Most Vulnerable Africans Out of Critical Care

4 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here