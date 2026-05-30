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Asmara Marathon 2026 to be held

Asmara Marathon 2026 to be held

Asmara Marathon 2026 to be held

loganalytics?press id=372659&press source=Ministry of Information, Eritrea

Col. Solomon Seium, head of follow-up of national federations and the Olympic and Paralympic committees at the Commission of Culture and Sports, announced that Asmara Marathon 2026 will be held on 7 June on the streets of Asmara.

Col. Solomon said that the Asmara Marathon will be held for the seventh time and that athletes from five countries, namely Eritrea, Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan, and Uganda, are expected to take part.

Indicating that a 21 km race for female athletes will be organized for the first time, Col. Solomon said that competitions for disabled citizens and a three-kilometer mass sport event will also be part of Asmara Marathon 2026.

Col. Solomon also said that the East African half marathon, which Eritrea is organizing, is officially recognized by the International Athletics Federation, marking a new stage in the development of athletics in the country.

Mr. Efrem Tekeste, President of the Athletics Federation of Eritrea, said that the racing route has been measured by the International Athletics Federation and that records will be documented starting from this competition.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

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