Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com), the Mayor of London and FirstBank UK are pleased to announce a joint Closing Reception marking the conclusion of The Africa Debate 2026, taking place on Wednesday, 3 June 2026 at The Crypt, Guildhall, London, from 18:00.

The reception will bring together delegates from The Africa Debate 2026 – the UK’s foremost platform for high-level dialogue on Africa’s economic future – and participants from the London-Africa Business Forum, ahead of the Mayor of London’s inaugural London-Africa Business Summit. The event will offer leaders from across government, finance, and industry a unique opportunity to reflect on the day’s discussions, deepen connections, and look ahead to the conversations continuing in the days that follow.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced that the first London-Africa Business Summit will be hosted in London, with the aim of tapping into the economic opportunities that a strong, mutual relationship with the continent can bring. The Summit builds on Sadiq’s trade mission to Africa in July 2025, visiting Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa to champion London as a place to invest in.

The event will convene entrepreneurs and investors, government officials and trade groups from across Africa’s 54 nations, with the goal of attracting foreign direct investment to the capital and boosting trade links. Africa currently accounts for 1.25% of foreign direct investment into London, and the Mayor has identified expanding ties with Africa as key to delivering London’s international trade ambitions and creating thousands of jobs in the years ahead.

The Closing Reception marks a natural bridge between The Africa Debate and the Mayor’s broader Africa engagement agenda. Remarks will be delivered by Olukorede K.O. Adenowo, Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank UK, and Howard Dawber OBE, Deputy Mayor for Business and Growth and Chair of London&Partners, who will attend on behalf of the Mayor of London.

The Africa Debate 2026 convenes over 800 senior leaders under the theme “Redefining Partnership: Navigating a World in Transition”, examining how African economies and their international partners can accelerate investment, unlock growth, and strengthen development outcomes in a rapidly changing global order. The event features H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, as Guest of Honour, alongside ministerial keynotes, high-level plenaries, and sessions on trade, finance, energy, critical minerals, and digital transformation.

Chantelé Carrington

Chief Executive Officer, Invest Africa, commented:

“The Africa Debate has always been about more than dialogue – it is about building the relationships that drive real investment and lasting impact. This Closing Reception, hosted alongside the Mayor of London and FirstBank UK, is a fitting culmination to a day of ambitious conversation. By bringing together delegates from The Africa Debate and the London-Africa Business Forum, we create a moment of genuine connection – where the leaders shaping Africa’s economic future can engage, exchange and continue building the partnerships that matter.”

Howard Dawber OBE, Deputy Mayor for Business and Growth, said: “London is a global gateway for African businesses and investors, which is why Sadiq Khan last year led a successful trade mission to the continent – the first by any Mayor of London.

Following the Mayor’s historic visit, we are hosting the first ever London-Africa Business Summit – underscoring just how central Africa is to London’s international trade and investment strategy. By bringing together leaders, entrepreneurs and investors at the summit and The Africa Debate, we are creating connections that turn ambition into action, as we build a better, more prosperous London for everyone.”

Olukorede K.O. Adenowo, Chief Executive Officer, FirstBank UK, added:

“FirstBank UK is proud to co-host this Closing Reception in partnership with Invest Africa and the Mayor of London. As a financial institution with deep roots across the Africa–UK corridor, we remain firmly committed to connecting the continent with global capital markets. Moments such as these, which bring together senior leaders from government, business and finance, play an important role in fostering the partnerships needed to drive meaningful progress. We look forward to welcoming delegates and to continuing the important conversations that will help shape the future of Africa–UK economic relations.”

The Closing Reception is by invitation only and open to delegates of The Africa Debate 2026 and the London-Africa Business Forum.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Invest Africa.

For more information or media enquiries, please contact:

Fiona Hannig

Marketing&Communications Manager

Invest Africa

T: +44 2037 305 035

E: fiona.hannig@investafrica.com

About The Africa Debate:

The Africa Debate is London’s premier investment forum dedicated to shaping the future of African trade, investment, and economic transformation. Now in its 12th year, the event serves as a critical platform for global businesses, investors, policymakers and thought leaders to engage in high-level discussions on Africa’s evolving role in the global economy.

About Invest Africa:

Invest Africa is a leading pan-African business and investment platform that drives trade and investment across the continent. With over seventy years’ experience in Africa, we provide our network with trusted market insights, tailored business support, and platforms for meaningful engagement. Our network includes more than 400 multinational corporations, investors, policy makers, and entrepreneurs, united by a shared commitment to building sustainable opportunity across Africa.

About FirstBank UK:

FirstBank UK is the UK subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria, one of Africa’s largest and most established financial institutions. With a history spanning over 130 years, FirstBank UK provides a broad range of financial services connecting African and international markets, supporting trade, investment, and economic development across the continent.

About the Mayor of London:

Who We Are | London City Hall (https://apo-opa.co/434mRjX)