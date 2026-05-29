Saturday, May 30, 2026 - 04:04:10
Loading weather…
CMS Africa logo with vibrant colors representing digital content management across Africa, Top News around Africa at africa.com
CMS Africa logo with vibrant colors representing digital content management across Africa, Top News around Africa at africa.com
Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Eritrea: Progress of National Animal and Plant Health Laboratory

Eritrea: Progress of National Animal and Plant Health Laboratory

Eritrea: Progress of National Animal and Plant Health Laboratory

loganalytics?press id=372623&press source=Ministry of Information, Eritrea

The National Animal and Plant Health Laboratory (NAPHL) of the Ministry of Agriculture has registered remarkable achievements over the past 35 years of independence in laboratory diagnosis, animal vaccine production, and the strengthening of laboratory infrastructure. The report was made by the Public Relations Division of the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the report, before independence, the National Laboratory operated with very limited sections, focusing only on diagnosing a few animal diseases. At that time, the report indicated, no more than 600 samples were analyzed annually. Currently, however, the laboratory diagnoses up to 16,000 samples per year, while its operational capacity has reached more than 12,000 samples per month.

The report further stated that the laboratory’s main responsibilities currently include the diagnosis of animal diseases, the diagnosis of plant diseases and pests, animal feed and food safety and quality testing, the production of animal vaccines, and the establishment and strengthening of regional animal and plant health laboratories.

Since 2023, the National Animal and Plant Health Laboratory has produced more than 3 million doses of vaccines, including Newcastle disease vaccine, Infectious Bursal Disease (Gumboro) vaccine, and Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) vaccine. In addition, relying on its internal capacity and following the required procedures and standards, the laboratory has succeeded in producing vaccine seeds for Gumboro and Infectious Bronchitis vaccines and conducts quality control testing for some imported vaccines. It is also currently preparing vaccine seed for Infectious Laryngotracheitis, and continuous trials are underway to produce other priority vaccines.

At present, the National Animal and Plant Health Laboratory employs a total workforce of 183 staff members, of whom 58 percent are women, and possesses relatively adequate infrastructural facilities.

The National Animal and Plant Health Laboratory of the Ministry of Agriculture was established in 1903 during the Italian colonial period and is recognized as one of the oldest laboratories in Africa. Until 1973, the laboratory provided relatively effective laboratory services. However, from 1974 until Eritrea’s independence, much of its infrastructure and equipment was destroyed, and the laboratory operated with very limited capacity and services.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

Share this article

Editor

Thanks for reading and for your interest in Africa. Our content is created collaboratively between Africa.com's editorial team and various partners including NGOs, businesses, agencies, and institutions.
Read All News

Categories

Headlines

Eritrea: Progress of National Animal and Plant Health Laboratory

Eritrea: Progress of National Animal and Plant Health Laboratory

Invest Africa, the Mayor of London and FirstBank United Kingdom (UK) to Host Joint Closing Reception as part of The Africa Debate 2026

Invest Africa, the Mayor of London and FirstBank United Kingdom (UK) to Host Joint Closing Reception as part of The Africa Debate 2026

Merck Foundation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Rasha Kelej met Gabon First Lady to discuss the strategy to continue their joint programs to build healthcare capacity and support girl education

Merck Foundation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Rasha Kelej met Gabon First Lady to discuss the strategy to continue their joint programs to build healthcare capacity and support girl education

‘Crude Oil: Power, Turnaround and Transformation in Angola’ Debuts as Top 3 Amazon New Release

‘Crude Oil: Power, Turnaround and Transformation in Angola’ Debuts as Top 3 Amazon New Release

Afreximbank Posts Robust Q1 2026 Results With 25% Growth in Net Income and Improved Profitability

The Art Of Sea And Spirit: Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel Presents An Evening Of Ocean-Led Dining at Amura in Collaboration With ANTHM Cocktail Bar

African Safari Market

US Travelers Dominate African Safari Market

Africa’s Economic Transformation

Driving Africa’s Economic Transformation Through Inclusivity, Gender Lens Investing, And Strategic Partnerships

CMS Africa logo with vibrant colors representing digital content management across Africa, Top News around Africa at africa.com