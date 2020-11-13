Burundi Re-Open’s Airspace

The Burundian government said on Tuesday that it will reopen the country’s international airport on Nov. 8, almost eight months after it was closed due to efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosper Ntahorwamiye, government spokesman, said in a statement read on state broadcaster Burundi National Radio and Television that Melchior Ndadaye International Airport will be reopened under strict observance of COVID-19 prevention measures.

A general view of Bujumbura International Airport in Burundi. The country plans to reopen its airspace early next week after a lengthy pandemic-related closure. (Creative Commons / Dave Proffer)

“Incoming and outgoing travelers will have to show a negative result of the test to COVID-19 done 72 hours before their embarkation,” said Ntahorwamiye.

Upon arrival at the airport, all passengers will be screened and quarantined for 72 hours in chosen hotels. Testing and hotel fees will be paid by the passengers.

Ntahorwamiye said if a positive case is detected in a car or a plane, a second test will be required to all passengers and they will have to wait for the results.

He said those who will test negative to COVID-19 will be authorized to proceed with their trip while those who test positive will be admitted in hospital at their own cost.

Ntahorwamiye said land and marine borders would be reopened in a phased manner depending on the setting up of sanitary infrastructure.

Source: CGTN AFRICA

