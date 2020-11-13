Burundi Re-Open’s Airspace

The Burundian government said on Tuesday that it will reopen the country’s international airport on Nov. 8, almost eight months after it was closed due to efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prosper Ntahorwamiye, government spokesman, said in a statement read on state broadcaster Burundi National Radio and Television that Melchior Ndadaye International Airport will be reopened under strict observance of COVID-19 prevention measures.
“Incoming and outgoing travelers will have to show a negative result of the test to COVID-19 done 72 hours before their embarkation,” said Ntahorwamiye.
Upon arrival at the airport, all passengers will be screened and quarantined for 72 hours in chosen hotels. Testing and hotel fees will be paid by the passengers.
Ntahorwamiye said if a positive case is detected in a car or a plane, a second test will be required to all passengers and they will have to wait for the results.
He said those who will test negative to COVID-19 will be authorized to proceed with their trip while those who test positive will be admitted in hospital at their own cost.
Ntahorwamiye said land and marine borders would be reopened in a phased manner depending on the setting up of sanitary infrastructure.
Source: CGTN AFRICA
More Articles
Use Black Friday To Kickstart A New Career
Africa Tech Festival – Day One And Two Overview
The Unstoppable Record-Breaker, Jean-Marc Is The Official King Of The Ollie 180’s!
Ashoka Launches Initiative To Support African Social Entrepreneurs Addressing Covid-19
‘Flying Doctors’ Boost Nigeria’s Covid-19 Testing
Rwandan Schools Partly Reopen After 7-Month Suspension Due To Covid-19
Gilat Telecom Enhances SD-WAN System To Unlock Huge Network Availability And Bandwidth Capacity Across Africa
Africa Tech Festival 2020
Paramount Group Pioneers Robotics And Engineering Learning For SAAF Youth Development