Cameroon’s Economic Capital Sees New Security Threat

Douala, a city of some 3.7 million people is known for its hustling and bustling but also now for something that puts fear in the minds of many- Gang violence. A group of young men now go out with light arms to protect their neighborhood. Local community watch committees have been set up to deal with this new form of crime. Njoh Nicolas is the Secretary General of the chiefdom of the canton of Deido. For him, the process of seeing with each village chief how to set up a community watch committee one in which a community watch is placed in every village to ensure good response, is underway. Nicolas is fortunately not alone in finding solutions to the problem. A non-profit group Saint-Nicodème chain of Foyers is also offering shelter and educational opportunities to about forty street children to help them reintegrate into society.

SOURCE: THE JAKARTA POST

