Cape Town Spot Gets a World Record

Guinness World Records has named a South African restaurant as the official titleholder for ‘Most Varieties of Milkshakes Commercially Available’. With a total 207 varieties on their menu, Gibson’s Gourmet Burgers and Ribs has a milkshake to satisfy every sugarholic. Located in Cape Town’s bustling Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Gibson’s offers a brain-freezing array of exotic combinations from nutella and mascarpone to Oreo cheesecake, while catering for more staid palates too. Fat-free, vegan and adults-only alcoholic options are also available.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

