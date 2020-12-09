Delivering Food from Accra and Beyond

Ghanaian food delivery startup Koliko is planning on expanding across the country after seeing hundreds of users utilise its service during its pilot and early months of full operations. Founded by Julius Asante and Osborn Amankwah after they graduated from university, Koliko was beta-tested between September 2019 and January 2020, and launched in February. The startup is a food delivery platform giving users the freedom to choose what they eat by providing a mobile app that features a curated menu from local restaurants and food vendors. It also helps users pick healthy meals by providing nutritional information about meals on the platform. “Our aim is to help people satisfy their cravings by connecting them to restaurants and food vendors in their locality. In doing so we are empowering small restaurants and food vendors in increasing their revenue by giving them access to a greater number of customers,” Asante told Disrupt Africa. The two founders came up with the idea for the platform while undergraduates, and having realised how unsatisfactory the food delivery system was.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

