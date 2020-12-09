Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Delivering Food from Accra and Beyond

13 hours ago 1 min read

Ghanaian food delivery startup Koliko is planning on expanding across the country after seeing hundreds of users utilise its service during its pilot and early months of full operations. Founded by Julius Asante and Osborn Amankwah after they graduated from university, Koliko was beta-tested between September 2019 and January 2020, and launched in February. The startup is a food delivery platform giving users the freedom to choose what they eat by providing a mobile app that features a curated menu from local restaurants and food vendors. It also helps users pick healthy meals by providing nutritional information about meals on the platform. “Our aim is to help people satisfy their cravings by connecting them to restaurants and food vendors in their locality. In doing so we are empowering small restaurants and food vendors in increasing their revenue by giving them access to a greater number of customers,” Asante told Disrupt Africa. The two founders came up with the idea for the platform while undergraduates, and having realised how unsatisfactory the food delivery system was.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

A Guide around Senegal’s Capital

12 hours ago
1 min read

Harare Orders a Thorough Check of Imported Cars

12 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Coffee Brand Drives Change with One Cup of Java

12 hours ago
1 min read

[REVIEW] ‘A Girl From Mogadishu’

12 hours ago
1 min read

Facebook and Its Plans for Africa

12 hours ago
1 min read

Relocating Giraffes Stranded on a Kenyan Island

12 hours ago
1 min read

Ivorian Banker Joins Vatican Council for Capitalism

12 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana’s Akufo-Addo Endorsed for a Second Term

12 hours ago
1 min read

Ugandan Judge to Serve in Chinese Court

13 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Guide around Senegal’s Capital

12 hours ago
1 min read

Harare Orders a Thorough Check of Imported Cars

12 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Coffee Brand Drives Change with One Cup of Java

12 hours ago
1 min read

[REVIEW] ‘A Girl From Mogadishu’

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: