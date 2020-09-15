Digital Transformation And Digital Platforms

Share it!



When we alk about digital transformation we mean creating competitive advantage, in todays world a company that does not integrate technology does not do well and gets left behind. We are not talking about just applying technology to you business is creating a new business models on the backbone of technology.

In Today’s digital Business they are 3 big revolutions ,Artificial intelligence , product platform and crowd searching.

Artificial intelligence is a machine with the ability to solve problems that are usually done by us humans with our natural intelligence. Product platform is a set of building blocks that enable teams within a firm to more easily build multi products or services. Crowd searching technology that helps you find the right crowd.

Today many companies see themselves in product business they offer good or services but increasingly as we head into the future those products are going to be access to consumers via digital platforms, and the platforms are becoming dominant. Africa has to take advantage of the digital platforms and online crowds to create a huge amount of value and deliver excellent thing to people.

As African entrepreneur the question I need to ask, are we driving change or are we being driven by it ?

with the revolution of technology on business the world is adjusting being more efficient and Africa needs to adjust also in order to have more efficient companies. Business need to show more information that everyone can have access to it, Business need to Innovate as fast as they can and helping find the right crowds for our products.

Digital transformation is the use of technology that helps you improve your business that could be network infrastructure, cyber security, ,research software, customer relationship management, financial accounting software, could be robotic, artificial intelligence ,health software ,data analytics etc. When we talk about it we are talking about any source of technology that allows your business to be more productive and more efficient and that is what Africa needs in order to exponential increase companies productivity.





Even though technology is a driven transformation for some of the digital transformation at the end of the day is more a business transformation that the organizations are trying to accomplish, be more effective, companies are trying to make jobs easier for their employees in order to stay competitive, create better and simplify processes. it ‘ll only succeed when you invest heavily in the people and on the process side of things correspondent with the investment technology. You don’t want to invest in a technology and have people not qualify to use it or vice versa. In other words Africa really needs to focus on the most resort that we have witch is our people and make some big investments preparing them for the future and Digital transformation will continues to accelerate for two main reasons technology is evolving as exponential rate and data is always increased and available.

There is a good quote buy Charles Darwin “its not the strongest of the species that survive not even the most intelligent, it is the one that it’s most adaptable to change”.

Digital platform is a business model not a technology. A platform serves to distinguish two types of roles: Technology architecture witch a foundational interface upon each other can build products and services and a Market intermediary ,a mechanism to significantly reduce the search and transaction costs that allow different type of customers and other players to interact with each other.

The main goal of a platform is to be an infrastructures where the operations happens. In a world where information is just increasing fast in a world where the necessity of being connected is becoming more important, The importance of a platform model will increase even more.

Now days even if your not building a platform you need to understand how platforms really work. I think that part I have to thank MIT for helping me figure out a road map to build my digital platforms, cause they taught me the rights steps to build a platform and to constant innovate it.

Im the CEO and founder of a Company called Crijaza that created two platforms Meumerkado.com (witch means My market) is an Angolan digital marketplace and simplesMila.com witch is a new concept where you connect the insurance brokers with the clients in the same infrastructure.

The name My market come up because once you login you really feel like you own the market and it is on the palm of your hands, so the market is literal yours. So on Meumerkado we solving a problem witch is the lack of information, it is one of African problems we don’t know who has what, who sells a product and who is willing to buy it, basically meumerKado gives the sellers access to the market something that in Africa is very hard have and the buyers access to sellers. It save Angolans time and money. Reduces the Searching time for a product hat many sellers or stores don’t have a digital store or if they have it not many people knows about them. We also save money because you can compare prices at real time from sellers. In some Arican Countries we have the inflation problem so the vendors have the opportunity to adjust prices in real time . With meumerkado we are giving a fighting chance for small business to compete at the same level with the same or better visibility as major enterprises.

Simplesmila is platform a new concept for the world witch we put all the insurance brokers integrating with the clients on our platform and you save time and money, because you can insert the minimum of your information , request a quotation for insurance and you have brokers bidding for the lower price with the better conditions for your insurance. Additionally for the brokers they do not need a conventional office anymore all they need is to have the app on their phone and they can find people interesting on getting an insurance . Simplesmila can save brokers money by not renting an office and not hiring too many commercials to look for clients paying cars ,gas ,electricity office bills so Simplesmila saves all of those expenses .For clients saves time and also money for some of the same propose you don’t have to leave the house to get as many insurance proposals as you want in a shot time.

To conclude, The all African continent economic DNA is undergoing a transformation it is important for African enterprises to invest in digital transformation as well on their people.