Tue. Sep 15th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Digital Transformation And Digital Platforms

Digital Platforms
4 hours ago 5 min read

Share it!


When we  alk about digital transformation we mean creating competitive advantage, in todays world a company that does not integrate technology does not do well and gets left behind. We are not talking about just applying technology to you business is creating a new business models on the backbone of technology.

In Today’s digital Business they are 3 big revolutions ,Artificial intelligence , product platform and crowd searching.

Artificial intelligence is a machine  with the ability to solve problems that are usually done by us humans with our natural intelligence. Product platform is a set of building blocks that enable teams within a firm to more easily build multi products or services. Crowd searching technology that helps you find the right crowd.

Digital Platforms

Today many companies see themselves in product business they offer good or services but increasingly as we head into the future those products are going to be access to consumers via digital platforms,  and the platforms are becoming dominant. Africa has to take advantage of the digital platforms and online crowds to create a huge amount of value and deliver excellent thing to people.

As African entrepreneur the question I need to ask, are we driving change or are we being driven by it ?

with the revolution of technology on business the world is adjusting being more efficient and Africa needs to adjust also in order to have more efficient companies. Business need to show more information that everyone can have access to it, Business need to Innovate as fast as they can and helping find the right crowds for our products.

Digital transformation is the use of technology that helps you improve your business that  could be network infrastructure, cyber security, ,research  software, customer relationship management, financial accounting software, could be robotic, artificial intelligence ,health software ,data analytics etc. When we talk about it we are talking about any source of technology that allows your business to be more productive and more efficient and that is what Africa needs in order to exponential increase companies productivity. 

Even though technology is a driven transformation for some of the digital transformation at the end of the day is more  a business transformation that the organizations are trying to accomplish, be more effective,  companies  are trying to make jobs easier for their employees in order  to stay competitive, create better and simplify processes. it ‘ll only succeed when you invest heavily in the people and on the process side of things correspondent with the investment technology. You don’t want to invest in a technology and have people not qualify to use it or vice versa. In other words  Africa really needs to focus on the most resort that we have witch is our people and make some big investments preparing them for the future and  Digital transformation will continues to accelerate for two main reasons technology is evolving as exponential rate and data is always increased and available.

 There is a good quote buy Charles Darwin “its not the strongest of the species that survive not even the most intelligent, it is the one that it’s most adaptable to change”.

Digital platform is a business model not a technology. A platform serves to distinguish two types of roles: Technology architecture witch a foundational interface upon each other can build products and services and a Market intermediary ,a  mechanism to significantly reduce the search and transaction costs that allow different type of customers and other players to interact with each other.

The main goal of a platform is to be an infrastructures where the operations happens. In a world where information is just increasing fast in a world where the necessity of being connected is becoming more important, The importance of a platform model will increase even more.

Now days even if your not building a platform you need to understand how platforms really work. I think that part I have to thank MIT for helping me figure out a road map to build my digital platforms, cause they taught me the rights  steps to build a platform and to constant innovate it. 

Im the CEO and founder of a Company called Crijaza that created two platforms Meumerkado.com  (witch means My market)  is an Angolan digital marketplace and  simplesMila.com witch is a new concept where you connect the insurance brokers with the clients  in the same infrastructure.

The name My market come up because once you login you really feel like you own the market and it is on the palm of your hands, so the market is literal yours. So on Meumerkado we solving a problem witch is the lack of information, it is one of African problems we don’t know who has what, who sells a product and who is willing to buy it, basically meumerKado gives the sellers  access to the market  something that in Africa is very hard  have and the buyers access to sellers.  It save Angolans  time and money. Reduces the Searching time for a product  hat many sellers or stores  don’t have a digital store or if they have it not many people knows about them. We also save money because you can compare prices at real time from sellers. In some Arican Countries we have the inflation problem so the vendors have the opportunity to adjust prices in real time . With meumerkado we are giving a fighting chance for small business to compete at the same level with the same or better visibility as major enterprises.   

Simplesmila is platform a new concept for the world witch we  put all the insurance  brokers integrating with the clients on our platform  and  you save  time and money, because you can insert  the minimum of your information , request a quotation for  insurance and  you have  brokers bidding  for  the lower price  with the better conditions  for your insurance. Additionally  for the brokers  they  do not need a conventional office anymore all they need is to have  the app on their phone and they can find people interesting on getting an insurance . Simplesmila can save brokers money by not renting an office and not hiring  too many commercials to look for clients paying  cars ,gas ,electricity office bills so Simplesmila saves all of those expenses .For clients saves time  and also money for some of the same propose you don’t have to leave the  house to get as many insurance proposals as  you want  in a shot time.  

 To conclude, The all African continent economic DNA is undergoing a transformation it is important for African enterprises to invest in digital transformation as well on their people.

Tags:

More Articles

5 min read

Preserving Food Security In Africa’s Urban Areas

23 hours ago
5 min read

And Now The EXITS Courtesy Of The Pandemic

23 hours ago
5 min read

Why Brand Integrity And Authenticity Should Be Your Core Digital Strategy

24 hours ago
6 min read

Corporate Activity In Africa – Has Covid-19 Opened Opportunities For Investors?

4 days ago
2 min read

Tiktok Challenges Entrepreneurs To Join World-first Elevator Pitch In The Sky

4 days ago
3 min read

All Female Investors and Entrepreneurs Panel @ 8th AFA

5 days ago
5 min read

Is Investing In South Africa Still Worthwhile?

5 days ago
6 min read

How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition In Africa

5 days ago
3 min read

Why Africa’s Hospitality Sector Is Key To The Continent’s Economic Recovery Post Covid-19

5 days ago

You may have missed

5 min read

Digital Transformation And Digital Platforms

4 hours ago
1 min read

Korean Pop Wave Spreads to the Deserts of Algeria

11 hours ago
1 min read

A Gaming Hall Provides Escape for DRC Frontline Workers

11 hours ago
1 min read

How Past Pandemics Should Inform Urban Planning in Africa

11 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today