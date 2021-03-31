Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

France Missed the Mark in Mali Strike

7 hours ago 1 min read

A French air strike killed 19 civilians and three armed men at a wedding in Mali in January, a UN report says. France’s defence ministry disputed the finding, saying the 3 January strike targeted an “armed terrorist group”. France has 5,100 troops across the Sahel region to fight militants tied to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group. The UN carried out an investigation after locals alleged that a helicopter had fired on people attending a wedding near Bounti village in central Mali. In a statement, France’s defence ministry said it had “numerous reservations about the methodology used” by UN investigators. It “maintains with consistency and reaffirms strongly” that the air strike targeted an “armed terrorist group”, the ministry added. The UN investigation was carried out by the human rights division of its mission in Mali. Its team analysed satellite images, visited the area in late January and interviewed more than 400 people.

SOURCE: BBC

More Articles

1 min read

Africa’s Bee Industry is Abuzz with New Opportunities

7 hours ago
1 min read

Typo Lands Tanzanian Journos in Hot Water

7 hours ago
1 min read

The Structural Changes that are Taking Place in the African Banking Sector

7 hours ago
1 min read

Necessity Gives Birth to Innovation at Malawi Ward

8 hours ago
1 min read

South Africans Ask President to Delay Address In Honour of their Favourite Newsreader

8 hours ago
1 min read

Who Will Bear the Cost of the Suez Blockage?

8 hours ago
1 min read

Conviction of Congolese Warlord Upheld

8 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda’s New Thrill Seeking Adventure

1 day ago
1 min read

No Home to Go To for Ethiopians Driven Out of Tigray

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

France Missed the Mark in Mali Strike

7 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Bee Industry is Abuzz with New Opportunities

7 hours ago
1 min read

Typo Lands Tanzanian Journos in Hot Water

7 hours ago
1 min read

The Structural Changes that are Taking Place in the African Banking Sector

7 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: