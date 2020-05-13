Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Full Steam ahead in Building Egypt’s New Capital

7 hours ago 1 min read

While Egypt’s economy has stumbled due to the coronavirus outbreak, construction at a new capital taking shape east of Cairo is continuing at full throttle after a short pause to adjust working practices, officials say. The level of activity at the desert site – where trucks rumble down newly built roads and cranes swing over unfinished apartment blocks – reflects the new city’s political importance even as the government grapples with the pandemic. Known as the New Administrative Capital, it is the biggest of a series of mega-projects championed by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as a source of growth and jobs. Soon after coronavirus began to spread, Sisi postponed moving the first civil servants to the new city and moved back the opening of a national museum adjoining the pyramids to next year. Productivity dipped as companies adapted to health guidelines and some labourers stayed home. But officials have sought to keep the mega-projects going to protect jobs, and after 10 days of slowdown construction had fully resumed at the new capital with a shift system, said Amr Khattab, spokesman for the Housing Ministry, which along with the military owns the company building the city.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

East and West African Startups Get a Funding Boost

7 hours ago
1 min read

EU Called to Task for Eritrea Construction

7 hours ago
1 min read

A Sombre Ramadan in Kano

7 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

East and West African Startups Get a Funding Boost

7 hours ago
1 min read

Full Steam ahead in Building Egypt’s New Capital

7 hours ago
1 min read

EU Called to Task for Eritrea Construction

7 hours ago
1 min read

A Sombre Ramadan in Kano

7 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today