Tue. Sep 15th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

How Past Pandemics Should Inform Urban Planning in Africa

1 min ago 1 min read

Share it!

Throughout much of the African continent, colonial officials exploited outbreaks of disease to implement racial segregation and create economic systems that intentionally marginalised Africans. Ghanaian historians are each currently writing about a different major city, these are Kumasi, Accra and Sekondi-Takoradi. In their research efforts – and in those of many other scholars – they’ve repeatedly seen how medical experts and modernist urban planners exploited outbreaks of disease. Take the example of Accra, the Ghanaian capital city. It became the capital of the country then called Gold Coast in 1877. After 1877, British officials sought to decongest the city centre so that they could better control populations and create space for their own administrative and economic activities. Similar patterns unfolded in the second city of Kumasi, a regional trade hub. In 1924, residents experienced their first plague. Shortly thereafter, they experienced drastic spatial changes in the name of sanitation and urban order. In the port town of Sekondi-Takoradi, now a joint city, outbreaks of disease – real and imagined – were frequent flashpoints for the flexing of urban planning and public health muscle.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold

6 mins ago
1 min read

Family Still in the Dark Over Ugandan Refugee’s Death in the UK

15 mins ago
1 min read

Community Rushes to Recover DRC Artisan Miners

53 mins ago
1 min read

Gambian Muso Uses Culture to Empower Africans to Reform their Countries

59 mins ago
1 min read

Mauritian Cruise Staff Homebound after Weeks of Lockdown at Sea

1 hour ago
1 min read

Parents Demand Answers after Fire Razes Tanzanian School Hostel

1 hour ago
1 min read

Famed Rwandan Hotelier Formally Charged

1 hour ago
1 min read

Showcasing the African Side of Paris

2 days ago
1 min read

See Accra on Two Wheels

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

How Past Pandemics Should Inform Urban Planning in Africa

1 min ago
1 min read

Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold

6 mins ago
1 min read

Family Still in the Dark Over Ugandan Refugee’s Death in the UK

15 mins ago
1 min read

Community Rushes to Recover DRC Artisan Miners

54 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today