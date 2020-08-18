Nairobi’s Track and Trace Method Helps to Curb Locust Destruction

Kenya is in a race to track locusts to prevent a new plague from forming in East Africa and eating all the greenery they find in their wake. Hundreds of billions of locusts swarmed parts of East Africa and Asia in February, wreaking havoc for livestock farmers. It is feared the tiny invaders could return towards the end of the year. A helicopter team, backed by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, searches for desert locusts in rural areas. Once locusts are identified, people on the ground take a GPS location and then communicate that with the helicopter pilot who does a ground verification of the locusts and their stage of development. Young hopper locusts can be seen on the tops of trees and plants, they resemble a pink frost. If left to feed and grow, they will fly, swarm and eventually travel distances of 200 kilometres (124 miles) a day, ravaging everything green that they encounter along their way, devastating farmers. Locusts generally don’t kill plants, so the land can rejuvenate. The insects’ faeces is also a rich fertiliser. But animals are in competition with the locusts for green plants.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
More Articles
A New Type of Tourism Trade in Africa
A Scorecard for Africa’s Green Revolution
Abuja Opens International Travel After Successful Domestic Air Travel
The Return of a Lost Species
Captain of the Japanese Ship that Spilled Tonnes of Oil off the Coast of Mauritius Arrested
Why More than 200 Students on a Scholarship from Nigeria are Stranded Abroad
Fighting on the Same Side
US Brings Ugandan Fake Adoption Ring to Book
Karisa Keasey Includes Africans in her Art Series about Refugees in the US