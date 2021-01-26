Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

New Kenyan Law Affects How Researchers Conduct their Work

19 hours ago 2 min read

Passed in 2019, the Kenya Personal Data Protection Act was designed to bring the protection of personal data from misuse in Kenya into the 21st century. It’s a significant step forward because it facilitates lawful use of personal data, including research, thus strengthening individuals’ fundamental rights. The appointment of Kenya’s first Data Protection Commissioner in November finally operationalised the law. The Act governs the use, processing, and archiving of personal data, establishes the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner, makes provision for the regulation of the processing of personal data, stipulates the data producers’ rights, and specifies the obligations of the data controllers and processors. It has significant implications for researchers in general, and for those involved in the health sector in particular. The Act defines health data as data related to the state of physical or mental health of the data subjects. In research, health data can be from reviewing patient records or accessing the national health databases’ information. The issue of what data is collected, and what’s done with it, has become much more urgent in the light of accelerated efforts to find a COVID-19 vaccine. Draft regulations have been issued by Kenya’s new commissioner for COVID-19 research. These provide a litmus test on how the new law could affect research and what the data processors and controllers need to be aware of. The proposed regulations for COVID-19 reflect the laws new requirements. These are that researchers can only collect data from individuals and that personal data may only be used to detect, contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

How to Meet the Demand for Housing In Africa’s Urban Areas

19 hours ago
1 min read

Africans Become New Stars in the YouTube Scene

19 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Big Four in the Startup Scene

19 hours ago
1 min read

Botswana Records More Mysterious Deaths of Elephants

19 hours ago
1 min read

Preserving the Clothes Worn During Rwanda’s Genocide

19 hours ago
1 min read

Those Who Fought for Egypt’s Freedom are Being Victimised Today

19 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Denies Role in Ivory Smuggling Ring

19 hours ago
2 min read

The Nile Cruiser Continues to Sail despite the Pandemic

19 hours ago
2 min read

Buhari’s Cabinet Moves Come as a Surprise for Many

19 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Amen Healthcare And Empowerment Foundation Invites The Press To A Roundtable On Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), Mass Drug Administration, And WHO 2030 NTD Roadmap

54 mins ago
3 min read

Bill And Melinda Gates Release 2021 Annual Letter: “The Year Global Health Went Local”

1 hour ago
2 min read

UNICEF Senegal And Mastercard Foundation To Partner On The Pandemic Response

3 hours ago
3 min read

Scoring Goals The Rwandan Way

3 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: