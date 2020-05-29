Ramadan in Kenya during a Pandemic

Share it!

Abdi Latif Dahir, a New York Times reporter based in Nairobi, reflects on how the pandemic reshaped the holy month. There should be worshipers converging there during this sacred month of Ramadan, but the mosque’s doors remained shut, its prayer halls empty since closing in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. “This is a Ramadan like no other. The pandemic, which in Kenya has infected at least 1,109 people and killed at least 50 others, has given us the gift of loneliness. Isolated under a partial lockdown in Nairobi and a nationwide curfew that stretches from dusk to dawn, millions of Muslims in Kenya and beyond have exchanged sprawling banquets for dining alone and observing the evening taraweeh prayers from home.”

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

