The first group of Ghanaian nationals has departed South Africa under a repatriation programme launched amid growing anti-immigration tensions in the country.

This story is written and edited by Global South World

Around 300 people arrived at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport early Wednesday to board charter flights back to Ghana.

Footage showed passengers arriving in buses and immigration vehicles, carrying luggage through the airport before gathering at check-in counters.

“We all know what is happening, and it’s not comfortable for us to be here anymore,” one traveller said. “Home sweet home, so we have to go.”

Another passenger said he did not intend to return to South Africa.

Despite the departures, Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, insisted relations between the two countries remained stable.

“There is no diplomatic row,” Quashie said, adding that the repatriation process had been coordinated with South African authorities, including the Department of Home Affairs and security services.

According to the commissioner, about 326 Ghanaian nationals reported for departure, although the aircraft could only accommodate 300 passengers. Additional charter flights are expected within days.

The Ghana High Commission said more than 800 Ghanaian nationals have registered for the state-assisted return programme.

The departures come amid rising anti-migrant sentiment in South Africa, where protesters have accused foreign nationals of taking jobs, increasing crime and putting pressure on public services.