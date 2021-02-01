Seychelles Makes Itself More Accessible For Visitors

The Indian ocean archipelago reviews its entry requirements procedures so as to be more accessible for potential visitors as part of the restart of its tourism activities for 2021 and beyond. The new measures are to be implemented in two phases.

The news, much anticipated by the tourism industry, was announced by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde during a joint press brief with his counterpart from the Health Ministry, Mrs Peggy Vidot on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

The review follows the recent launch of the immunisation campaign in the small island nation. The campaign expected to have just under three quarters of the local adult population vaccinated by mid- March 2021.

With immediate effect, Seychelles will be welcoming vaccinated visitors from any part of the world.

Vaccinated Visitors:

To be recognized as “vaccinated”, visitors must be able to show that they have taken the complete dose of the vaccine i.e., two doses plus 2 weeks after the second dose for the four vaccines currently receiving heavy media exposure. Visitors need to submit an authentic certificate from their national health authority as proof of COVID-19 vaccination alongside a negative COVID-19 PCR certificate, obtained less than 72 hours prior to travel.

Non-Vaccinated Visitors:

All visitors currently permitted entry (Category 1 and 2, private jet passengers) will now need to show a negative PCR test obtained less than 72 hours prior to travel. Prior to the 14th of January, 2021, Category 2 had required a test less than 48 hours.

Visitors that are not vaccinated or not coming from a Category 1 or 2 countries or travelling by private jet, are still unable to enter. This will be in force until mid-March once Seychelles has vaccinated a large majority of its adult population.

Mid- March Onwards

Once the majority of the adult population in Seychelles is vaccinated, the country will open up to all visitors, vaccinated or not. At that point, visitors will only need a negative PCR obtained less than 72 hours prior to travel.

Irrespective of the above, visitors are to abide to the existing health measures (e.g. wearing of face masks, social distancing, etc…) which remain applicable as per the travel advisory published on the Department of Tourism Website- http://tourism.gov.sc/. Similarly, all tourism operators will still be required to follow their existing COVID-19 standard operating procedure and protocol.

More details about the new measures will be published in the Seychelles Travel Advisory in the coming days and can be accessed on www.tourim.gov.sc

