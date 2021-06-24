Africa.com

Thales Appoints Gregory Ligny Vice-President, Africa

Thales
Gregory Ligny will lead Thales activities across the African continent, which include a growing number of strategic partnerships and projects in Defense & Security, Aerospace, Space, Digital Identity & Security and Transport

Thales announces the appointment of Gregory Ligny as Vice-President, Africa. In this role, he will be responsible for the strategic growth of Thales in Africa across all markets, with a clear focus on leveraging local partnerships and digital transformation.

“Gregory brings to this role a combined experience in Sales, project management and solid understanding of the African market. Under his leadership, the Group will continue to accompany the continent’s vibrant growth.”Pascale Sourisse, Senior Executive Vice-President, International Development, Thales. 

Gregory Ligny Vice-President of Thales, Africa

Prior to this appointment, Gregory was Chief Operating Officer of Thales AMEWA (Africa, Middle East, Western Asia including Saudi Arabia and India). He previously managed Key Industrial Partners for Thales Africa. Earlier in his career, he held key positions in sales, project development in Africa and overseas. Gregory holds an Executive MBA from HEC Paris, and a Master’s degree in International Commerce.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Thales.

