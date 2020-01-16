The Locusts are Heading to Rwanda

The minister in charge of Agriculture and animal resources in Rwanda has put the country on alert following locusts invasion in the neighboring countries. This is after the locusts invaded several countries in the Eastern African region, among them Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia with the possibility of spreading further. An average swarm will destroy crops that could feed 2,500 people for a year, FAO said. A desert locust swarm can be 460 square miles in size and pack between 40 and 80 million insects into less than half a square mile. Each locust can eat its weight in plants each day, so a swarm of such size would eat 423 million pounds of plants every day.

SOURCE: CGTN AFRICA