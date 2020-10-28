The SENTECH Hackathon Is A Clarion Call For Innovators To “Hack” The Future

Share it!

As part of its Research and Innovation strategy, SENTECH is breaking down the time continuum barriers and hacking into the future with the #SENTECHHackTheFutureChallenge. The company is calling on all talented and innovative minds in the fields of technology, software development and broadcast to step up and step into the future with it. The #SENTECHHackTheFutureChallenge provides a stage for these minds, their inventions, and innovations, to compete for a chance to bring their work to life. Approximately 6-8 teams will go head to head for a share of R 185 000 in prize money and the opportunity for Sentech to select the winning innovation for future development. The prize money will be distributed amongst the top three.

To encourage collaborative participation in building better technologies for the industry, customers, partners and service providers of SENTECH can take part in the Ideation Challenge. The top 2 ideas of the Ideation Challenge will win a share of R 15 000.

SENTECH has been on the move, recently launching SENTECH Connect and the online streaming platform SENTECH.tv platform. The company is looking to solidify its position in content delivery in this digital era.

“We believe in active corporate citizenship; we believe in transforming the lives of South Africans and ensuring that we create opportunities and platforms needed for the disadvantaged and underserved communities to be economically viable and sustainable. In order to respond appropriately to the disrupted world of business, we must disrupt ourselves as a company and design for disruption that will bring new service offerings to our customers”, says Mlamli Booi, SENTECH CEO. The company recently earned its first B-BBEE level 1 rating, a testament to its commitment to transformation. The fact that SENTECH received its 8th consecutive clean audit also speaks to the company’s values, as the foundation of its success.

What is SENTECH HackTheFuture?

#HackTheFuture is a chance for coders, developers, technologists, makers and creators to test their skills within the technological advances of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) namely; 5G, Cloud Computing, Open Computing, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Web/Mobile Applications and the changing landscape of the media industry.