This Man’s Dream is To See a Generation of Kenyans Free of HIV/AIDS

Dressed in his bright red “King of Condom” uniform, Stanley Ngara uses humour and empathy to spread awareness about safe sex and protection from sexually-transmitted diseases (STDs) among people in Kenya. People he meets are treated to his huge smile and friendly demeanour as he hands out free contraception and information, making sure his message is delivered loud and clear, regardless of how shy his audience is. This mission is personal for Ngara in more than one way. He has lost a number of childhood friends to AIDS, some of whom felt so stigmatised by the disease that their families were unaware they were infected.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA