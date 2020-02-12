Upstarts Will Be At The Live Marketplace For ECOM2020

Since every man and his dog has the ability to start an online business with an internet connection and a smartphone, they just may be the new target market for the ECOM2020 event in Cape Town. Some have already established multinational product sourcing and are busy taking advantage of the online marketplaces to provide marketing and logistics with the only cost being a percentage of sales at the checkout. While these new small businesses are providing their skill around their products, they are all too happy to hand over everything else to their channel of choice.

“We are radically changing the format of the event to a never-seen-before recipe we are convinced will see an explosion in SME delegate bookings.”

ECOM2020 has a vision of changing up this longstanding event to accommodate this need. The idea is to attract scale-ups, start-ups and SME’s. We are radically changing the format of the event to a never-seen-before recipe we are convinced will see an explosion in SME delegate bookings to satisfy the promise of new connections between online vendors their new B2C and BSB partners and 3rd party fulfilment solutions.

My local music store is way too large for the small suburb they have their main store in but are finding they are not simply surviving with online sales but flourishing with boundless growth in guitar sales through a combination of competitive pricing, a local presence in the country and the wealth of experience they offer by being a retailer for many years. They say they would love to identify new avenues and approaches in the digital marketplace to add value by sharing their knowledge, offering expert advice and still ship their products at the same price as anyone else.

