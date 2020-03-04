We Need Global Solidarity In Health More Than Ever Before

According to statistics, sub-Saharan Africa’s population is set to double by 2050. Already, 60% of the population is below the age of 25. This is a huge opportunity for our continent but it can also be a ticking bomb if we don’t invest and harness the power of this demography. What better ways are there than to start investing in them from early age. Primary health care should remain our biggest priority. If the right investments are put in place, a healthy child will grow up to contribute to economic growth. Vaccines are the first step to ensure the health of any human being.

Despite tremendous gains over the last 20 years, one in ten children still miss out on life- saving vaccines. The WHO also estimates that illness and deaths due to vaccine-preventable diseases cost sub-Saharan Africa US$13 billion each year with immunization coverage in stagnating at 72%, exposing populations to vaccine-preventable diseases and outbreaks. There is an urgent need to reiterate the importance of increasing immunization efforts and boosting domestic financing and implementation.

Every child deserves to have equal opportunities and protection against killer diseases like pneumonia, measles, and polio. This only takes one simple tool – immunization. The continent will continue to work towards the goals we set for ourselves in Abuja in 2001 and increase funding for health to 15% of our total budget. Although the continent will continue to double its efforts, we have to recognize that we need the support of our friends and partners. We need all hands on deck to ensure the future of the next generation.

As a former Gavi board member, I have seen firsthand how the organization has played a tremendous role in saving the lives of millions of kids. The Vaccine Alliance is a global health partnership of public and private sector organizations dedicated to “immunization for all”. Since its creation in the year 2000, more than 13 million lives have been saved globally and for every dollar spent on immunization, US$54 are gained in economic benefits as vaccines boost development both through direct medical savings and indirect economic benefits of people living longer and healthier lives. If this doesn’t convince us, I don’t know what will. As they mark their 20-year anniversary, Gavi will also host its third replenishment conference on 3-4 June 2020 in London, UK. The conference will seek to mobilize at least US$7.4 billion to protect the next generation with vaccines, reduce disease inequality and foster a healthier, safer, and more prosperous world. Recent replenishments have shown that when there’s global solidarity, everything can be achieved. We are living in very challenging times around the globe but the latest coronavirus outbreaks in China have reminded us that health has to remain a global priority as it affects all of us. We cannot afford to miss this important rendezvous with history.



Author Profile ADC Editor Thanks for reading and for your interest in Africa. Content is produced in collaboration between Africa.com’s editorial team and our partners — including nongovernmental organizations, private sector stakeholders, agencies and institutions. If you are interested in telling stories in an impactful way to shine a spotlight on a particular issue, please email editor@africa.com. We look forward to hearing from you.